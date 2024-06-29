From the State Congress, to the UAS University Community We reiterate our respect, recognition, openness of dialogue and support, I have said it, and I will continue to affirm it. Our support to the University.

The State Congress has withdrawn the Review Appeal regarding the amparo ruling 262/2023 issued by a federal judge, it has been done with the purpose of generating the conditions that make possible the reform of the Organic Law of the UASwith this definition there is no constitutional or legal impediment to carrying out said reform.

The ruling of the aforementioned amparo prevented the legislative process that would lead to the reform of this Law. There is no longer a legal impediment. This is the first positive effect of the decision of Congress. We will therefore proceed to carry out the reform, in response to the more than forty initiatives registered in the Chamber of Deputies of Sinaloa, and we will do so in strict compliance with the constitutional provisions and what is established in the General Law of Higher Education.

It is imperative to review the legal and political reality regarding the Higher Education Law of the State of Sinaloa:

In accordance with the provisions of article 43 of the Political Constitution of Sinaloa, it is the exclusive power of the State Congress to issue, interpret, reform, repeal and repeal laws and decrees in all branches of the Public Administration of the State, understanding the UAS. as a decentralized public education institution of the State that has legal autonomy and its own assets.

In February 2023 it was published in the Official Gazette “The State of Sinaloa” the State Higher Education Law, supported by constitutional principles and in harmony with article 2 of the General Higher Education Law, we did the right thing. We have no doubts. We gave up to move forward, and we did so because the current legal framework allows us to carry out the reform.

Now, the Reform of the Organic Law of the UASis the express manifestation of the will of the citizens and the university community itself who have presented to the 64th Legislature more than 40 initiatives from diverse perspectives and proposals, with one coincidence: the democratization of the University.

The Organic Law of the UAS was issued in 2006 and was last amended in 2013, a reform that corresponded only to what is related to the powers of the University Council, especially the reelection under the control of the Nomination Commission. This Law is outdated and obsolete as it does not observe or comply with the constitutional principles enshrined in the Magna Carta such as gender equity, free education, transparency, inclusion, which are current and mandatory criteria issued by the Supreme Court and in this regard the Supreme Court has ruled as an obligation of every public entity to observe, comply with and enforce them. Reform the Organic Law is to comply with the required harmonization with the Political Constitution of the country and the General Law of Higher Education.

Based on this premise, the State Congress is open to dialogue and, through the actions presented by the withdrawal, we express our political will to generate common ground, therefore, we propose to the university authority to establish a Dialogue Table.

Our perspective: that the destiny of the institution is in the hands of the university students themselves. The university students have the floor; For our part, we reiterate our political will for dialogue.

