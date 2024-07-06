Home page politics

The moderate candidate Peseschkian has won the presidential election in Iran. (Archive photo) © Vahid Salemi/AP/dpa

The moderate politician prevailed against his arch-conservative rival. During the election campaign, he called for reforms and better relations with the West.

Tehran – The moderate politician Massoud Peseschkian has won the presidential election in Iran in the second round. The spokesman for the electoral authority announced this on state television this morning. Peseschkian received 53.7 percent of the vote, while his ultra-conservative challenger Said Jalili received 44.3 percent. According to the electoral authority, voter turnout was 49.8 percent.

Around 61 million people were called to vote between Peseshkian and Jalili on Friday. The early election was called after the death of incumbent Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May. The polling stations were open until late in the evening after several extensions by the Interior Ministry.

Reform candidate relied on bourgeois positions

Peseschkian is 69 years old and comes from the northwest. During the first Gulf War with neighboring Iraq, he studied medicine and also served on the front lines for a time. After the war, he continued his work as a doctor and made a career as a heart surgeon in the metropolis of Tabriz.

During the election campaign, the previously rather inconspicuous politician campaigned for new trust between the government and the people, who are immensely disappointed with politics after failed attempts at reform, political repression and an economic crisis. Like many politicians from the reform camp, he called for an improvement in relations with the West, also in order to open up the country and stimulate the ailing economy.

During Mohammed Khatami’s second presidency (2001-2005), Peseschkian already gained government experience as Minister of Health. Despite his moderate words, he is considered a man of the system, supported the powerful Revolutionary Guards and praised the drone and missile attacks on Israel. In the TV debates, he described himself as a conservative politician who, however, believes reforms are necessary.

Non-voters have lost faith in political change

In the first round last Friday, voter turnout reached a record low of around 40 percent, according to official data. This reflects the great disappointment, especially among the younger generation, who have lost faith in major domestic political changes. The death of the young Kurdish woman Jina Masa Amini in the fall of 2022 sparked nationwide protests against the Islamic system of rule.

Iran’s political system has combined republican and theocratic elements since the 1979 revolution. However, there are no free elections: the Guardian Council’s control body always checks candidates for their suitability. Fundamental criticism of the system is not tolerated, as the suppression of protests in recent years has shown. dpa