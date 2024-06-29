Home page politics

Press Split

Massud Peseschkian (M) has left the hardliner Said Jalili behind. © Rouzbeh Fouladi/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

After the results were announced, Iran’s presidential election showed a close race between the moderate politician Peseschkian and the hardliner Jalili. The duel is not over yet.

Tehran – In the presidential election in Iran, the moderate politician Massoud Peseschkian is ahead with around 42.5 percent of the vote. The hardliner Said Jalili is in second place with around 38.7 percent, as the spokesman for the election authority announced on state television. Since none of the candidates has achieved an absolute majority, the runoff election will take place on July 5.

Moderate politician Massud Peseschkian casts his ballot at a polling station. © Majid Khahi/Iranian Students’ News Agency, ISNA via AP/dpa

In third place was the incumbent parliamentary speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf with around 13.8 percent. The Islamic cleric Mostafa Purmohammadi received less than one percent of the vote.

Around 61 million voters were called upon to elect a new head of government on Friday. The polling stations were open until late in the evening after several extensions by the Interior Ministry. Of a total of 80 applicants, the so-called Guardian Council, a powerful Islamic control body, had only approved six as candidates for the election. Two of them withdrew.

Poor voter turnout

The electoral authority counted a total of just over 24 million votes cast. This means that voter turnout is a historically poor 40 percent. In the last presidential election in 2021, it was around 49 percent.

Most of the country’s inhabitants, especially young people, have lost faith in major domestic political changes. Some activists and the imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi called for a boycott of the election. As head of government, the president has only limited power in Iran. The head of state and most powerful man is the 85-year-old religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

During the election campaign, the candidates debated mainly ways to overcome the enormous economic crisis in the country. Iran is subject to international sanctions because of its controversial nuclear program and is largely cut off from the global financial system. The country needs billions in investments.

Iran’s political system has combined republican and theocratic elements since the 1979 revolution. However, there are no free elections: the Guardian Council’s control body always checks candidates for their suitability. Fundamental criticism of the system is not tolerated, as the suppression of protests in recent years has shown. dpa