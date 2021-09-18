It is at the end of January when Marijn, born in Werkendam, now living in Breda, speaks with a friend and schoolmate of Gomarus. She asks him if he would like to contribute to an article about their experiences at the Reformed school community. She is mentally troubled by her school days. Much more than she initially thought.

‘It’ – her worst memory of the Gomarus – keeps recurring. Her forced coming out, in the senior year at the school. Just like that, she was called into the care coordinator’s ‘room’ to talk about her sexual orientation. With her parents there, because they were already downstairs at the reception. But ready to talk to her parents about this? No, she wasn’t at all. But she had to. The school forced her.

That forced coming-out, of which two more followed later that week, was not something that Marijn and his friends were really looking forward to at the time. Within the framework of the school, in which faith was very central, it was almost logical. But in January of this year that realization changes, comes the realization that the state of affairs on the Gomarus was not normal at all. Having forced conversations about your sexuality, fearing that your parents will show up? That shouldn’t be possible, right?

