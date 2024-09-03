Chihuahua.- Senator for Chihuahua Mario Vázquez said that he will vote against Morena’s Judicial Reform because its criteria, contrary to providing a solution to the problems of the justice system in Mexico, makes it worse.

He said that together with his colleagues in the House, they are ready to seek new mechanisms so that the country can advance in the area of ​​administration and the provision of justice.

He explained that this reform is not intended to democratize or improve the justice system in the country, and that although judges and magistrates will be subject to popular election, citizens will have to vote for those “they propose and allow to pass through the process that they themselves will control.”

He said that in the end what they want is to take over the Judiciary, eliminating the autonomy of powers under a supposed and false democratization and using as justification the need to improve, however, it does not solve the problems that exist in the administration and prosecution of justice, while experts believe that it makes it more serious.

Cesar Lozano T / [email protected]