Mexico City.- The Mexican Bar Association (BMA) warned that judicial reform will cause serious harm to society as a whole and is against the legal profession.

“It is undoubtedly a regressive, unviable, anti-democratic constitutional reform, to say the least,” said Victor Olea Peláez, President of the BMA, one of the three most important bar associations in the country, in a video.

“(The reform) will cause serious harm to all of Mexican society, to those seeking justice, since it implies an erosion of the separation of powers, undoubtedly affects judicial independence and will also seriously be against the legal profession. We are facing a clear spectrum of indignation.” Olea Peláez called on the profession not to give up or fall into despair, but to seek new ways to maintain a peaceful and legitimate struggle.

“Let us continue to support the ministers, judges, magistrates, and workers of the Federal Judicial Branch (PJF). It is our moral and legal obligation. It is largely up to us lawyers to ensure that authoritarianism, corruption, and influence peddling do not take over our justice system,” he concluded.

The reform involves the election by popular vote of all judges in the country, starting in June 2025 with the top bodies of the PJF, as well as half of the nearly 1,700 federal judges and magistrates.