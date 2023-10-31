Home page World

Split

The Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe. © Uli Deck/dpa

Ne bis in idem, not twice in the same matter: According to the legal principle, someone who has been acquitted of the same charge cannot be tried again. Now the highest German court has ruled on this.

Karlsruhe – Once acquitted due to lack of evidence, even murderers and war criminals in Germany can be sure that they will not be tried again for the same crime based on new facts.

In Karlsruhe, the Federal Constitutional Court overturned a reform of the criminal procedure code from 2021 that had made this possible. The lawsuit was filed by a man who is said to have killed a student in Lower Saxony more than 40 years ago and was charged again because of new evidence.

The retrial must be ended, said presiding judge Doris König. The reform of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Section 362) is unconstitutional and void (ref. 2 BvR 900/22).

What did the change look like?

The highly controversial reform meant that suspects could be prosecuted again if “new facts or evidence” emerged. The regulation was limited to the most serious crimes such as murder, genocide and war crimes, which do not have a statute of limitations.

The Bundestag decided this during the grand coalition between the Union and the SPD. Previously, it was only possible in a few cases to reopen a legally concluded case to the defendant’s disadvantage – for example in the case of a confession. Nothing changes about that.

Why did the court decide this way?

König explained that Article 103 of the Basic Law contains not just a ban on multiple punishments, but also a ban on multiple prosecutions. “This not only protects people who have already been convicted, but also those who have been acquitted from being tried again.”

A person affected “should and must be able to trust that after the conclusion of a regularly conducted criminal court procedure they cannot be brought to court again for the same crime,” said the Vice President of the Constitutional Court. The ban prevents “him from being made a mere object of investigation into the true facts of the case and from having to constantly expect to be subjected to criminal proceedings again with the associated burdens after a final acquittal.”

König referred to the arbitrary rule of National Socialism, under which the principle of legal force was completely broken. This also affected those who had been acquitted. The principle in the Basic Law was intended to counteract this.

What was it about in this specific case?

The reason for the examination was the Frederike murder case. A man is said to have raped and stabbed the 17-year-old from Hambühren in 1981. This could not be proven to him at the time. In 1983 he was legally acquitted. However, according to a new DNA study a few decades later, he could be the perpetrator after all.

He should be put on trial. He filed a constitutional complaint. The Federal Constitutional Court stopped the trial at the Verden Regional Court. The man was released – initially under conditions.

Frederike’s father fought for reform of the criminal procedure code until his death. Among other things, he put a petition online, which around 180,000 people signed. In the meantime, Frederike’s sister is continuing to pursue the matter.

She feels very alone as a victim, said lawyer Wolfram Schädler after the announcement. At the oral hearing in May, the sister addressed emotional words to the Senate through the lawyer: “Her death does not expire in our family history.” Time does not create peace, the pain does not diminish.

What are the reactions to the verdict?

“This is not a day of justice,” said Schädler. Neither for the family nor for many people who would have hoped that someone could still be convicted after a false acquittal. “The perpetrator cannot sit back,” emphasized the former federal prosecutor. They wanted to continue trying to find someone to confess to. “That is still possible.”

The parliamentary manager of the SPD parliamentary group, Johannes Fechner, defended the reform: “It seems unbearable to us that a perpetrator of an offense that is not subject to the statute of limitations, such as murder, who can still be proven to have committed the crime after a previous acquittal, should not be convicted in a second trial “But no attempt will be made to implement the reform through a change to the Basic Law.

The German Lawyers’ Association (DAV) welcomed the verdict. The law created an unlimited opportunity to reopen murder trials and deprived acquittals of legal effect.

Former DAV President Ulrich Schellenberg, who was involved in an initiative against the reform, was relieved: “The verdict shows how ill-advised politicians are when they give in to populist pressure, especially in legal policy.”

Johann Schwenn, lawyer for the accused, made a similar statement: “The legislature should be aware that in criminal proceedings it is not advisable to respond to media demands and to partially adopt them verbatim.” The crime has still not been proven for his client Schwenn emphasized.

Is it possible to resume elsewhere?

In many countries, including within the EU, there are rules for reopening criminal proceedings to the detriment of defendants. For example, on the very day of the trial in May, a man in England was convicted of murder – around 30 years after an acquittal.

Is the court open to criticism?

The Senate is aware “that this result is painful and certainly not easy to accept for the relatives of the student killed in 1981 and in particular for the co-plaintiff in the original proceedings,” said Judge König. However, the proceedings were not about the specific case, but rather about dealing with the fundamental rule of law principle that no one can be tried twice for the same matter (“ne bis in idem”).

The decision was not easy for the Senate, emphasized König at the end. In a so-called special opinion, Judge Christine Langenfeld and Judge Peter Müller did not share the opinion of the Senate majority that the Basic Law fundamentally opposed additions to the reasons for a resumption.

However, the entire Senate was of the opinion that the reform should not apply retroactively under any circumstances – i.e. not in the Frederike case. dpa