The reform of the electoral structure has been sung since the fraudulent elections of 2006 that precipitated, as a first step, the dismissal of Luis Carlos Ugalde as president adviser to the interests of Elba Esther Gordillo, Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderón. The promotion of Lorenzo Córdova Vianello was a pact with President Peña Nieto, but impossible to operate due to the forcefulness of López Obrador’s victory in 2018.

The electoral structure was invented by President Carlos Salinas de Gortari to change the model for organizing elections, but with the decision that nothing would change. The key to the IFE-INE lies in the appointment as electoral advisor in 1994 of José Woldenberg, a political figure from the intellectual and university left linked to the Nexos group when Héctor Aguilar Camín was one of the main political architects of the Salinista neoliberal project.

Córdova and Ciro Murayama were part of the advisory team at that time of the electoral bureaucratic chiefdom of Woldenberg. The organization of the IFE-INE was done in such a way as to convert the Electoral Council into a political-ideological customs office that would combat and curb all the currents classified as populist. In this sense, the Institute became, in the language of the old Stalinist and Maoist left that liked to put President Salinas into action, into an ideological commissioner that not only organized elections as a primary function, but also became an ideological apparatus to appropriate the characterization of what post-priist neoliberal Mexican democracy should be.

The trap in the Salinista electoral organization has been rooted in an Institute as ideological functions of neoliberal democracy and for this it built a General Council made up of presumed citizens without a party –although they later appeared as candidates of the PRD and PAN opposition– and with the presence of a triple overrepresentation of the parties that should be regulated. The parties elect councilors in the Chamber by quota, have representation as parties in the General Council and have seats as parties in Congress.

From a Stalinist approach of characterizing democracy based on the ideological model of Córdova Vianello –trained in the legal space of the UNAM, whose function is to become the guardian of PRI constitutionalism–, the INE has dedicated these three years to characterize Morena and lopezobradorism as populist, but without acknowledging that they have been fulfilled and respecting the procedures of the Institute’s salinist neoliberal democracy.

Even INE officials have used resources from the institution to hire advisers to help them write books against populism and to hold public meetings for partial promotion against a political practice that comes to power fulfilling all institutional requirements. Until now, the Lopez Obrador reforms have complied with all the illegal institutional rules, taking advantage, as in the days of the PRI, of its legislative majority.

The INE was created as IFE by President Salinas as a placebo for the Federal Electoral Commission in Manuel Bartlett Díaz mode, but using advisers agreed with the PRI, PAN and PRD.

In this context, President López Obrador’s announcement of a partial reform of the INE caused a seismic alarm in the intellectual, bureaucratic and social elite that has turned the Institute into the only guarantee of democracy, when in fact its function is only to organizing elections and counting votes. Democracy is not a form of government but the existence of rules of balance in the participation and information of citizens. The INE of Córdoba, Murayama and Woldenberg wants to function as a kind of vice-presidency in Hugo Chávez mode.

Therefore, a true electoral reform should begin with the disappearance of the General Council, the existence of general directorates in the Institute and the definition of specific tasks just to organize elections. Democracy must be defended by society in the representative bodies that really have the function of monitoring the functioning of the institutions. The authoritarianism of Córdoba and Murayama and the media support of Woldenberg are, paradoxically, not at all democratic definitions.

Policy for dummies: Electoral politics derives, according to the Michels curse, in an oligarchy.

