Wendoline Adame

Guanajuato / 06.29.2021 21:26:18

During the year 2020 Guanajuato ranked fourth in the national alcohol poisoning With 1,673 cases, the consumption of this substance begins every time at a younger age. Therefore, through a reform to the Law of Alcoholic Beverages of the State of Guanajuato, the local deputy Victor Zanella seeks that the permit be withdrawn at the first incidence to the establishments that incur in the sale to minors.

“We are proposing to reform three laws, one of them is the Law of Alcoholic Beverages of the State of Guanajuato that is still under discussion in the Finance Commission and that involves inhibiting consumption in young people, but also how the product is being presented in the establishments to the population, and in a third element the sanctions”

A recent survey applied in the five main municipalities of the entity to young people in third grade of secondary school revealed that in 45 percent of those surveyed the alcohol it was the first addictive substance they had contact with and that 10 percent have already had poisonings by alcohol at this stage of his life.

Currently state legislation only contemplates Economic sanctions for sale to minors, a measure that is considered insufficient to curb consumption, therefore this reform also includes a complaint line to the Tax Administration Service of the State of Guanajuato (SATEG) where citizens can anonymously provide information about whoever engages in this practice, which under the health law is considered as corruption of minors.

Hand in hand with these efforts, a reform to the Health Law so that public establishments such as restaurants, have to separate their alcoholic drinks menus from those of food so that the minors do not have direct access.

The third element of the reform contemplates the Law of Physical Culture and Sports of the State of Guanajuato where now the Guanajuato State Sports Commission (CODE) has powers to act and campaign to inhibit the consumption of alcoholic beverages and promote the practice of alcoholic beverages. sport among the young.

