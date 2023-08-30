With change, Ministry of Social Development should stay with the PP; asked about the topic, he said it was “better to wait”

With a possible ministerial reform to give space to the Centrão in the government ever closer, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) meets this Wednesday (30.Aug.2023) with the Minister of Social Development, Wellington Dias, at the Planalto Palace. He is one of those quoted to leave office, which should stay with the PP.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 am. Asked what the subject of the conversation would be, the minister replied to the Power360 what “it’s close. Let’s wait”. Dias recalled that the president is going to Piauí on the 5th (31.Aug), but he did not specify whether what was “close” was the ministerial reform or the new program to combat hunger that they will launch on the trip.

Wellington Dias was governor of Piauí for 4 terms and elected senator for the state in 2022. On the trip with the president, he should launch the program “Brazil Without Hunger”. About two weeks ago, the two also had a meeting in Planalto and denied that the mini-reform was debated.

“Great news for Brazil, especially for those who need it most. President Lula, in an audience with me and the team just now, approved the Brazil without hunger plan and gave me some guidance. He knows that we are already working and now he wants us to be able to dedicate ourselves and work even harder, and that is what we are going to do”, Dias said.

It would have been decided between Lula and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) that Social Development will be handed over to Centrão, but without Bolsa Família, a historic mark of PT governments. The program goes to the Ministry of Management and Innovation or to the Civil House.

Dias defended the permanence of the program in the ministry because it will be necessary to change the law that recreated Bolsa Família and has in its scope another 33 government programs. This configuration would have been a request from President Lula himself.

The new Minister of Social Development must be the federal deputy Andre Fufuca (PP-MA). He and Centrão agreed to do without Bolsa Família because the ministry has many other programs and a wide-reaching performance in the States, facilitating the direction of amendments by congressmen.

Centrão and government

The PP and the Republicans, parties that hope to join Lula’s government, want the ministerial reform appointments to be made at once. That is, that the new ministers be announced together. O Power360 found that congressmen from the Centrão define the exchange of positions in the 1st echelon as “everything or nothing”.

The Planalto Palace has released more amendments for deputies and senators. But congressmen see this only as a right they have. The main thing for greater adhesion to the government will be to participate in the leadership of ministries.