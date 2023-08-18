The reform of academic career paths can only succeed if research funding is also changed. The currently planned 4+2 rule would be a disaster for historians. A guest post.

JEvery humanities scholar who works at a university or a research institute in Germany has experienced this moment: In the circle of friends, the discussion turns to the employment law conditions of an academic career, to endless time limits, constant assessments, mobility requirements and personal dependencies. You regularly get disbelieving questions, head shaking and finally the question: Why are you doing this to yourself?

We, around seventy historians at the Institute for Contemporary History Munich-Berlin (IfZ), do this to ourselves because we are driven by enthusiasm for research, writing against the oblivion of the history of dictatorship and violence of the twentieth century. But idealism, personal fulfillment and the importance of contemporary historical research in a democracy do not justify the working conditions that we as scientists in Germany are faced with.