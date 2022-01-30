Home page politics

Property tax will be recalculated from 2022. Owners have to transmit data to the tax authorities for this. © dpa

For the recalculation of the new property tax, owners have to transmit a lot of data to the tax office. Even if the deadline is far from over, you should take precautions.

Berlin – The new property tax is coming. This entails many obligations for property owners and house owners in Germany. Together with the tax offices, they have to work actively on the recalculation of the property tax: the calculation formula for the property tax remains the same, but the basic values ​​change. In the future, individual information for each property will be used as the basis for this. This data must be sent to the tax office in a statement of assessment. This should be possible from July 1, 2022. According to the current status, the submission deadline is October 31, 2022. If owners miss this deadline, they face high fines – in the worst case, an estimate of the information.

While some federal states rely on the federal model when recalculating property tax, five states go their own way and choose other information as the basis for calculation. Since the values ​​will depend on the standard land value, among other things, the Association of German Taxpayers criticizes the fact that the new property tax has a quasi-automatic tax increase. In addition, the recalculation is complicated and a bureaucratic effort for many owners. *kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.