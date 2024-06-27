Home page World

Hesse’s Minister of Culture Armin Schwarz (CDU). © Arne Dedert/dpa

It would be a step backwards: Hesse’s Minister of Culture wants to reverse the reform of the Federal Youth Games. This was already hotly debated last summer. What are the arguments for and against it?

Wiesbaden – About a year after the controversial reform of the Federal Youth Games, Hesse’s Minister of Culture Armin Schwarz (CDU) wants to reverse it and focus more on the performance aspect.

“The wheel must now be turned back very quickly. It is going in completely the wrong direction if we convey to our children that performance has nothing to do with life,” he told the “Bild” newspaper ahead of a planned meeting of the Sports Commission of the Standing Conference of the Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs of the Länder in the Federal Republic of Germany (KMK) with representatives of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) in Frankfurt.

As the news agency dpa learned from participants, this is a regular meeting that takes place once a year. They said they would discuss whether to strengthen the competition component again. However, no decisions are pending.

Competition instead of competition – what does that mean?

Since this school year, the annual athletics games for all primary school children up to fourth grade have only been organized as a competition and no longer as a competition. Until now, this was only the case in the first two grades. The performance character of the Federal Youth Games is thus taking a back seat and the performance of primary school children is now assessed differently and less rigidly. This innovation should make the games more child-friendly, as the Committee for the Federal Youth Games and the Sports Commission of the Standing Conference of the Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs (KMK) had already decided in 2021.

But what is the difference between a competition and a match? According to a spokesperson for the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs, a competition is standardized according to clear rules, a contest is not. This means that who is among the best is no longer determined by a set points table in Germany, as was previously the case, but by the performance of the children in a school within their year group. In competitions without the set points tables, schools can also offer other sports tasks in addition to classic disciplines such as 50-meter sprints or long jumps – such as hurdle sprints, clean and jerks or spin throws.

“Fairness, respect, teamwork and social skills”

In addition, the performance of the students will no longer be recorded with centimeter precision using a tape measure or stop watch, as the ministry spokesperson explained. Instead, in the future there will be specific zones for long jumps or throwing, for example, in which certain points will be awarded. The annual games should be all about moving, having fun and giving your best, according to the website of the Federal Youth Games. “Above all, however, it is also about fairness, respect, teamwork and social skills.”

The traditional awarding of honorary, winner and participant certificates, however, continues, but according to a fixed key. The best 20 percent – separated by year and gender – receive the honorary certificate, the middle 50 percent a winner certificate and the bottom 30 percent the participant certificate.

Federal Finance Minister Lindner and GEW disagree

CDU Minister Schwarz believes: “If everything becomes arbitrary, there will no longer be any incentive to improve. That would be worrying for our society. We must therefore promote the fun of sporting competition much more, instead of curbing it.” Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) made a similar statement on Thursday on Platform X: “If top performance is achieved, it should also be rewarded. If this principle loses its validity, everyone loses in the end.”

The Education and Science Union (GEW), on the other hand, called the reform a good approach before it was introduced – with room for improvement. The idea of ​​competition is now more about respect, teamwork and social skills, said GEW board member Anja Bensinger-Stolze. “But we could have taken a bigger step, for example by putting the team at the center even more. By offering certain sports or helping each other with certain things.” Everyone who takes part should also be rewarded in some way, without the participants being compared with different certificates. It is important to get children excited about exercising together and enjoying sport.

According to a spokesman, the DOSB continues to support the 2023 reform. He referred to a statement from the association last summer, which said, among other things: “Competition, as opposed to competition, does not mean that it is a purely playful offer. Rather, competition should be understood as a sporting offer adapted to the development of children.” dpa