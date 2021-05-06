GRünen boss Robert Habeck has welcomed the government’s plans for a reform of the climate law in principle. “It is good that the coalition is moving now,” he told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “Our figures are a bit more ambitious: We consider 70 percent CO2 savings by 2030 to be necessary. And we want to reach 100 as quickly as possible, ”added Habeck.

The government must back the new climate targets with concrete measures, “otherwise they are just numbers in a law,” Habeck told the papers. Specifically, the party chairman called for a consistent and rapid expansion of renewable energies, a reduction in environmentally harmful subsidies and a higher CO2 price. “These are things that should be decided at the same time, the government is measured by them,” said Habeck.

Freedom rights of the young generation

Last week’s constitutional court ruling was remarkable because it was based on the freedom rights of the younger generation in particular, emphasized Habeck. Climate protection has often been portrayed as the opposite of freedom. That is over now. “Climate protection is protection of freedom” emphasized the Green politician.

The Federal Constitutional Court ruled last week that the German Climate Protection Act lacks sufficient specifications for reducing CO2 emissions from 2031. According to the Karlsruhe judges, the law is partly unconstitutional because burdens are postponed until after 2030 and the younger generation’s freedom rights would be violated.

There is sharp criticism from Fridays for Future

The climate and environmental movement Fridays for Future has sharply criticized the newly presented key points to improve the climate protection law. “The 2045 climate neutrality target proposed by Groko does not meet the demands of intergenerational equity and consistent climate protection that the Federal Constitutional Court made last week,” said Fridays for Future spokeswoman Carla Reemtsma of the “Rheinische Post”. Without immediate measures to reduce emissions, the targets would remain just “empty announcements”.

With a view to the plans that Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (both SPD) presented on Wednesday, Reemtsma spoke of a “rejection of the consistent fight against the climate crisis and the 1.5 degree limit anchored in the Paris climate agreement”.

The federal government wants to tighten the emissions target for 2030 to minus 65 percent CO2 and for 2040 to minus 88 percent CO2. According to Scholz and Schulze, climate neutrality should be achieved in Germany in 2045, five years earlier than previously planned. In the previous Climate Protection Act, Germany has only committed itself to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030 and by 70 percent by 2040 compared to 1990 levels.