At the end of 2008, a certain Rachida Dati, Minister of Justice, announced “A complete overhaul of juvenile criminal justice”. The Elysée then hosted the man who had promised, a few years earlier, to “Clean the scum with Kärcher”, and all fears were permitted as to this reform. Three projects later, it was by ordinance, bypassing the parliamentary debate, that the executive saw fit to move forward on the subject. The National Assembly, then the Senate, were to adopt, Tuesday afternoon, the text defended by Nicole Belloubet, then by Eric Dupond-Moretti. Objective displayed: “Shorten the trial times and improve educational support. “

“It’s a code of childhood that should have been written”

To this end, the new Code of Criminal Justice for Minors, which replaces the ordinance of 2 February 1945 on delinquent children, establishes a two-stage procedure, with a period of “educational probation” between the pronouncement of guilt and that of the sanction. The first hearing will have to be held within three months at the most, after the end of the investigation, against eighteen months currently on average. And the second, for the sanction, within a period of between six and nine months after the first judgment. A “single hearing” will remain possible for serious facts, or for minors already known. “This hyphenation is not necessarily a bad thing in itself, comments Sophie Legrand, national secretary of the Syndicat de la magistrature and children’s judge in Tours. But this reform favors a flow management logic, without giving real means to educational support. ” This is confirmed by Sonia Ollivier, national co-secretary of Snpes-PJJ-FSU: “We, educators, are asked to become first and foremost probation services, as for adults, without means. The priority is more public order than the best interests of the children. “

This new Code retains the principle that minors are criminally responsible when they are capable of “discernment”. That is to say, according to the text, when the young has “Understood and wanted his act” and “Is able to understand the meaning of criminal procedure”. A presumption of discernment is introduced from the age of 13 and, conversely, a presumption of criminal irresponsibility below this age. “Rather than a Code of Criminal Justice, it is a code of childhood that should have been written. In order not to lose sight of the fact that many of these juvenile delinquents are children in danger ”, Sophie Legrand also recalls. Supposed to come into force at the end of March, the reform will finally be implemented on September 30.