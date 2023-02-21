In a meeting with employees of the Federal Integrity Commission’s investigation office in the city of Wasit (central Iraq), on Monday, the head of the commission, Haider Hanoun, stressed that the commission is intensifying its efforts in the file of recovering smuggled Iraqi funds, through “effective, professional and fair tools at the same time.”

And the Iraqi government has already announced the recovery of more than 80 million dollars of stolen money, and reintroduced it into the state treasury, as stated in a statement reported by the Iraqi News Agency.

The amount of smuggled money

Dr. Ghazi Faisal Hussein, Director of the Iraqi Center for Strategic Studies, describes these moves to Sky News Arabia as “certainly a major development, whether through policies or the Council of Ministers towards recovering money smuggled out of Iraq in various banks of the world.”

According to Hussein, the reasons for smuggling this money were many, including:

The World Bank estimated that Iraqi investors and others have fled abroad with more than $300 billion, as a result of the threats they were exposed to from armed brigades and organized crime mafias of murder, arrest, and financial extortion.

In many countries of the world, Iraqi money entered through a third party from Iraq through exchange, or money laundering, and it is possible to exit as cash in dollars through the land borders with neighboring countries, and from there it continues its way to other destinations.

Two years ago, it was estimated that about a trillion dollars were smuggled and looted in Iraq, and now the amount is estimated at one trillion and 320 million dollars, and no one knows the movement of this money in any direction, including what may have been laundered in Iraq through the purchase of property such as real estate.

recovery chances

Regarding the opportunity to return these funds to the state treasury, the director of the Iraqi Center for Strategic Studies requires that the Iraqi authorities provide information about the movement of these funds, the methods of smuggling them, in which countries they are now, and in which areas they are being exploited, so that the international police “Interpol” can assist in this. file.

Likewise, if the Central Bank of Iraq can cooperate with the Federal Bank and the US administration, in addition to France, in the field of organized crime networks and money laundering, the movement of Iraqi funds towards banks, institutions and projects can be tracked, says Ghazi Faisal Hussein.

Overhauling the regulatory system

The statement issued by the head of the Federal Integrity Commission, Haider Hanoun, confirmed that the recovery of funds will contribute to the development of the country’s economic capabilities, and reduce poverty rates by providing job opportunities, pointing out that the work platform in combating corruption for the current stage is represented in reforming some joints of the oversight system by improving the level of work Directorates and offices of the Authority.

At the same time, he pointed out that the search and investigation efforts for smuggled funds “should not make us lose sight of the accused” who committed the crime of embezzlement or waste of that money, because bringing them to justice means “deterring” those who begged to attack the people’s money.