E.It would be understandable if the initiative of the Union’s SME Association met with rejection in principle on ARD, ZDF and Deutschlandradio, it would probably not be sufficient and possibly also not wise. Even if the proposal of the trade association of CDU and CSU overshoots the target. According to the ideas, there should only be one public broadcaster that focuses on the “core mission” of information, culture, education and leaves out everything that can be found with private providers.

In view of their crisis of acceptance, the public broadcasters would be well advised to check the paper for acceptable or at least debatable approaches. In addition, the radical nature of the proposal brings to the point questions that are otherwise rather avoided in media politics. However, it can hardly be denied that a central (and thus inevitably centralized) public broadcaster would de facto be the end of federalism in the field of broadcasting. And also probably not that a central broadcaster would be far more susceptible to political and other influences than a federally differentiated structure, as the French example shows, by the way. A clear word from the countries that is not only determined by locational selfishness would be required.