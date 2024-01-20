The “Future Council” has put forward proposals for a major reform of public broadcasting. This offers the federal states a lot of material – in the long term. And what is media policy doing currently? A survey

Big hit: Roger de Weck, Bettina Reitz, Heike Raab, Annika Sehl, Julia Jäkel, Maria Exner, Oliver Schenk and Mark D. Cole (from left) handing over the report of the “Future Council”. Image: Imago

AOn Thursday, the “Future Council” made proposals for a reform of public broadcasting that extend far into the future. The experts appointed by the federal states are suggesting a restructuring of the ARD, new structures for everyone and a new system for broadcasting fees (FAZ from January 19th).

The countries can keep busy with this for a longer period of time. But what is currently planned for 2024? A step in the direction that the “Future Council” has in mind: Another reform state treaty for ARD and ZDF, which should lead to structural changes, more cooperation and a more economical use of the broadcasting fee, is at the top of the media policy agenda in all 16 federal states.