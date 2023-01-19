Today and tomorrow there is a closed meeting of the Broadcasting Commission. That’s unusual. Why this meeting?

The federal states meet regularly in the Broadcasting Commission to discuss and decide on current media policy issues. However, if we are faced with major processes of change, as is necessary with public service broadcasting, the issues must be analyzed and evaluated more thoroughly. We want to get out of the routine of debates, and the best way to do that is in a retreat like this.

What questions are you discussing?

Public service broadcasting can only fulfill its mandate as laid down by the Federal Constitutional Court and its democratic and integrative function if its content reaches everyone regardless of the distribution channels. The offers must be thought of from the content and not from the distribution path, which is why the platforms and media libraries are also in our focus. But we also want to deal with ARD, ZDF and Deutschlandradio and with the position of the state broadcasters and their cooperation within the ARD. The ARD is a large working group that reflects the federal structure of our country. At the retreat we want to take a look at the supervisory structures and the community institutions. The position of public service broadcasting in the dual system will also play a role in our exam. This includes the privileged position in terms of advertising revenue and subsidiaries due to the broadcasting contribution. The public service broadcaster is a contractual partner vis-à-vis the employees, producers and rights holders – here, too, a position determination makes sense. The Broadcasting Commission will also deal with the favorable income situation from the broadcasting fee and with possible measures to have a directing effect on the amount of the broadcasting fee from 2025 before the KEF Fees Commission presents its report. I am confident that a quick implementation of the flexibility options of the Third State Treaty on Media Changes could have a dampening effect on the future contribution. Another important point is how the financing system can be optimized in the medium and long term.