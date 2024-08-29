Ciudad Juarez.– David César Aranda González, a judge of the First Collegiate Court of the Seventeenth Circuit, said that the initiative to reform the Judicial Branch of the Federation (PJF), as proposed, is not in Mexico’s interest because the election of judges by popular vote will not yield the desired results.

In a meeting yesterday with members of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra) of Ciudad Juárez, Aranda González stated that they are trying to blur one of the fundamental aspects of the jurisdictional function: being a counterweight in the division of powers.

“We believe that this reform initiative in the terms in which it is proposed is not the most appropriate for the development of our country. We believe that the election of judges through popular vote, where it has existed, has not had the intended results,” said the magistrate.

Amid recent national protests by workers of the Federal Judicial Branch (PJF), he asserted that he is not taking sides with one leader or another, but rather acting from the standpoint of justice and from what will be best for the inhabitants of the country, whose democracy must be defended.

“We are not opposed to anyone. We make decisions very impartially and we believe that a reform of this magnitude should be analyzed in much greater depth. We are not closed to change, but we would like to be able to contribute our experience,” he said.

The members of Canacintra gathered in the hall of the building, located in the Pronaf Zone, to also listen to Claudia López López, seventh District Judge in the state of Chihuahua, who stressed that the need for justice will not be resolved through this reform to the PJF.

“Will the problem of the need for justice be resolved by voting for judges? No… We are facing an extraordinary scenario. Today we are here because we feel the need and because it has been put forward in a discourse in which we are not heard,” said López López.

Both the magistrate and the judge were invited by Isela Molina Alcay, local head of Canacintra. They stressed that this whole situation has caused uncertainty and it is necessary to promote a rule of law, which will help provide security to investors.

“We appreciate that you came to the chamber. We were very interested in knowing how these upcoming changes in the reform of the Judicial Branch could affect us as a city and as a private initiative, and that is why we invited the experts,” said the business leader.