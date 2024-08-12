Ciudad Juarez.- Reforestation in El Chamizal Federal Park, located on Heroico Colegio Militar Avenue, continues by the Parks and Gardens Department, together with the elected federal deputy, Alejandro Pérez Cuéllar, the municipal government reported.

The head of the department, Daniel Iván Zamarrón Saldaña, explained that 50 ash trees and 20 poplars were planted to ensure that this green area remains in optimal condition.

“This reforestation work is coordinated with the elected deputy, Alejandro Pérez Cuéllar, with the aim of ensuring that this space continues to be a recreational area for physical activities or for family gatherings. 25 employees of the department supported this task, since they have experience in this area,” he said.

He added that during the current Municipal Administration, almost 800 trees of different types have been reforested, including pines, palms, willow and pirul.

Alejandro Pérez Cuéllar recommended that citizens take care of the forested trees in various parts of the town.

Brenda Segura Vázquez, a resident of the area, commented that this reforestation activity is favorable, since it is for the benefit of the citizens.