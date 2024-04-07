Seedlings displayed at one of the sales outlets in Roy, the town of Pierce County in the US state of Washington. This type of seedling is intended for replanting specific types of forest trees that are lost as a result of fires that have increased in frequency over the past years due to climate change. If we take the fires of 2021, we will find that in the state of Montana, forest fires claimed 747 thousand acres, an area approximately the size of Long Island in New York. The federal government and some enterprising private companies are trying to revive the reforestation sector, hoping to see this green replenishment activity boom. Across the United States, about 70 million acres of forest have burned in the past 10 years. Federal agencies have fallen behind on replanting. Only 5.5 percent of the acres destroyed were reforested in 2023, compared to about 50 percent in the 1990s. The United States has a history of late attempts to replenish resources. In the 1930s, unrestricted crop cultivation and grazing methods devastated much of the Great Plains, which is why workers were hired to carry out reforestation operations, and indeed 220 million trees were planted from North Dakota to Texas. Among the most important results: the inauguration of new windbreaks, known as Known as the “shelter belt”, it led to a significant increase in local rainfall and an increase in farmers' yields. Published by arrangement with the New York Times Service.