Nafter the past dry years, the German forest presents a sad picture. The trees are chipped, storms tear gaps in the stands, and what remains, often falls victim to the bark beetle. But the forest is fighting back to the best of its ability, and new plants are being planted everywhere. What is stuck in the ground would not be particularly noticeable if the trees weren’t wearing a coat to protect them from the teeth of gnawing deer and other forest dwellers who like to bite off their delicate tips as they pass.

That works, but the protection is laborious to apply and not in the sense of the certification body PEFC, which has certified almost three quarters of the German forest as sustainability and would like to ban the colorful plastic from the forest. There are of course not many alternatives, but occasionally wooden growth covers are used, which decompose over time. However, they are made up of several parts, so attaching them means work. And they have to fit the tree, because fast-growing species need a shorter residence time than slow-growing ones.

That is why the young company Gromm from Ehringshausen is taking a completely new approach. The forest manager Thomas Groos and the metalworker Michael Müller have jointly developed a bite protection that is made of galvanized steel and is not only reusable, but also makes the work of the forest workers easier. The prototypes were checked by the Board of Trustees for Forest Work and Forest Technology (KWF) and found to be good. Compared to conventional protective covers, it only takes half the time to set up. Specifically, one person can equip ten trees with it in a little more than six minutes – whereby the greatest amount of time is likely to be the transport to the trees, covering and fixing is done in a few seconds, even an editor who is inexperienced in such matters can do it without effort.









Afforestation against forest damage

When the deer eat





The time savings are a great advantage, says Müller, because of the pandemic, no forest workers from Eastern Europe who are actually needed for the planting are coming into the country. Conventional individual protection methods such as growth covers or grids required two to twelve minutes per plant, the Gromm an average of 40 seconds. The follow-up care of the tree and the reuse or disposal of the material are also much easier.

The construction is patented and actually simple: the bite and sweep protection consists of a hot-dip galvanized central spar, which is provided with a U-shaped arch at the bottom. This means that the protection can easily be stepped into the ground, even if it is stony. Alternating V-shaped rods and diamond-shaped flat iron are attached to the spar as a shear pin, the diamond is open at the front, the material is springy. The whole ensemble is simply put over the tree to be protected and rammed next to it. When the deer tries to get to the trunk, it pokes itself on the round shear thorns or the open end of the flat iron, and hares cannot reach either.

If any protruding branches are bitten off, it does not harm the tree, as Groos explains, the open construction not only has the advantage over the closed covers that tree care is made much easier, but also the microclimate around the tree is not adversely affected . After a few years, the protection is simply pulled out of the ground and backwards, the open diamond releases the trunk without damaging it. The metal construction can be reused immediately, and the thick protective layer of zinc should allow a lifespan of three decades without any problems, and longer with subsequent care with spray zinc.

Transport is of course more difficult than with conventional products. The protection is available in two sizes, the smaller VS 1200 S – the number stands for the height – weighs four kilograms, and the shear pins tend to get caught, more than four at the same time are difficult to handle. But the ways from tree to tree are short anyway.

In red deer areas, the height may not be sufficient, the VS 1700 S version is available for such purposes. Production has already started and in the Ehringshausen area there are the first plantings in which the new bite protection is being used. At around 25 euros for the VS 1200 S, depending on the quantity, the Gromm is naturally much more expensive than the plastic covers. But it is reusable. And thanks to the labor savings, the additional costs are already recovered during the first use, says Müller.