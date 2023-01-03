Loving yourself is the beginning of an adventure that lasts a lifetime.

– Oscar Wilde

Life does not deserve to worry so much.

– Marie Curie

May your goal today be to beat your best excuse. A stranger.

What the caterpillar calls the end, the rest of the world calls a butterfly. –Lao Tzu

Simplifying our life, throwing away what we have left over, living soberly, that is knowing how to live.

– Domenico Cieri Estrada

The biggest obstacle to starting something new is insisting on remaining the same as always.

– Raimon Samso

Life is not made of desires but of the acts of each one. – Paulo Coelho

A mistake made twice is a choice.

–Jean-Paul Sartre

Trust in time, which usually gives sweet solutions to many bitter difficulties.

– Miguel de Cervantes

You create your opportunities by looking for them.

– Shakti Gawain

If you fell yesterday, get up today. –H.G. Wells

It is always too early to retire.

–Norman Vince Peale

Make sure that opportunities surprise you with talent and working on it.

– Diana Martinez Sandoval.

A goal is a dream with an expiration date.

–Napoleon Hill

Start where you are, use what you have, do what you can. –Arthur Ashe

Failure is a great opportunity to start over with more intelligence. –Henry Ford

He who has a why to live can face all the hows.

–Friedrich Nietzsche

When you’re done, you’ve only just begun. –Nacho Vegas

True happiness involves the use of all personal talents and abilities.

–John W Gardner

Happiness is not an arrival station, but a way of traveling.

–M.Runbeck

There are things I can’t force. I must adjust. There are times when the biggest change needed is a change in my point of view. – Denis Diderot.

A creative person is motivated by the desire to achieve, not by the desire to beat others. – Ayn Rand.

We recommend you read:

Life is a series of opportunities to solve problems. The problems you face will overcome you or develop you depending on how you respond to them. –Rick Warren.

Change your life today. Do not bet on the future, act now, without delay.

–Simone deBeauvoir.

You cannot find peace by avoiding life.

–Virginia Woolf

Acknowledging that you are not where you want to be is a starting point to start changing your life. –Abraham Maslow.

There are no good or bad times, there are only good people and bad people, time is just time.

– Father. Marco Antonio Bojorquez Pacheco

Hard times create strong men, strong men create easy times, easy times create weak men, and weak men create hard times. – Sheikh Rasheed.

There are three constants in life… change, choices, and principles.

– Stephen Covey.

Each one of these phrases gives the opportunity to reflect on our walk through life and regarding what we want to achieve, just remember that the meaning of each word is given in each heart and mind that reads it, that opportunity depends on you. rebuild each day.