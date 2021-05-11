The elders are the ones who write history, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid is the one who wrote history with gold water in his life, and after his death, and this is evident through the works that were prominent in his life, which appeared after his death, may God have mercy on him.

On December 25, 1945, a golden sun shone over the city of Dubai, adorned with its golden color, and was sending the spectrum of science, humanity, love for the homeland, compassion and love for achievement and creativity, these sects went out on this day that announced the advent of Shams Hamdan bin Rashid to life, and Dubai smiled For this child who loved his city and his country, and the city gave him this love.

And the sources of my writing today, on the authority of the father Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, may God have mercy on him, through what my father Sheikh Hasher, may God have mercy on him, mentioned to me through his visits to Sheikh Hamdan in his council that is open to everyone constantly, and my mother’s talk, may God prolong her life and her enjoyment of health and wellness, which She was his age, and they lived in one neighborhood, as well as through my observations and readings of Sheikh Hamdan’s life, and I will focus more on the educational and humanitarian aspects, noting that Sheikh Hamdan has various interests such as the economic aspect, which is the main focus of his work, and the sports side of football within the country. And in the aspect of chivalry, which has become a global symbol.

The meditator of the most prominent sources of Sheikh Hamdan’s genius, his distinction in his life, and the emergence of signs of his success, he returns to the family’s interest in him and its care for him, and when we contemplate the environment in which he was born, we find an environment of leadership, science, equestrian and a history of achievement, which helped Sheikh Hamdan emerge from his childhood that he was raised in The leadership school, the school of giving, the school of creativity, the school of our father, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, who made his main and first investment in his children by educating them and raising them.

Sheikh Hamdan was with his honorable brothers, Sheikh Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God have mercy on him, and Sheikh Mohammed, Vice President and Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Defense, may God prolong his life and preserve it for us and our country, and Sheikh Ahmed, may God protect him, with their sisters Al-Karimat, they lived leadership in its highest form at the hands of the founding father Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, founder of modern Dubai, the inspiring leader and the great economist who preceded his era, and Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on her, the mother of Sheikh Hamdan has a great role in making his personality May God have mercy on him, and it had a great impact on his upbringing and distinction in his life, and his brothers and sisters also had a great impact on building his personality.

His education

Signs of ingenuity appeared on Sheikh Hamdan since his childhood, as signs of leadership and distinction appeared, and his studies and education were refined in the Ahmadiyya School, then he moved to Dubai High School, and after his graduation he was sent to Britain and studied English and Municipal Sciences at Cambridge University, then he returned to Dubai to continue his life The process and applies what he has learned in his studies.

The most prominent tasks

The personality of Sheikh Hamdan is one of the serious and inspiring personalities around him, and he is keen to follow up and develop, as he contributed to the establishment of the United Arab Emirates Federation, and was appointed the first Minister of Finance since the formation of the Union in 1971 until his death, may God have mercy on him, and he contributed to laying the foundations for the development of the Ministry of Finance Through economic diversification, business sustainability and development, until the UAE has become one of the leading economic countries in the region.

His most prominent economic achievements

The successful leader and confident knight is keen to succeed in investing all opportunities, as he presided over the Dubai municipality and contributed to its development, chaired the Health Authority, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and the Dubai Aluminum Company Ltd., and also contributed to the establishment of the Al Maktoum Charity Authority, as well as the founding of the Dubai Gas Company Natural Ltd., and established the Dubai World Trade Center, the Emirates National Petroleum Products Company, and the Oilfield Processing Center Ltd.

the door is open

The open door policy is one of the most elegant methods in Sheikh Hamdan’s proximity to his community and the people of his country, as his council was open to his citizens at all levels, as he sits and listens to those who visit him, and contributes to solving the needs of many, and this helped him to fulfill the needs of the people.

His most notable achievements in the field of education

Education is the first engine of the economy, and one of the important areas that Sheikh Hamdan contributed to work on developing it, through the uniqueness of quality initiatives that preceded his era, and became a source of inspiration worldwide, and among these initiatives that contributed to the launch of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Excellence Where this award began at the state level, then at the level of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and then at the level of the Arab world, and this award included the school system, from the supervisor, the director, the teacher and the student, as this award contributed to the development of education, and the UAE became a shrine. For Arab countries to benefit from this experience, then a beautiful idea was born represented in the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Prize – UNESCO Worldwide, which contributed to spreading the culture of quality and institutional excellence around the world, especially by international institutions concerned with the development of education such as «UNESCO».

Sheikh Hamdan’s tender continues in the field of education support, especially the support of an expensive and important group that has a great impact on education and in the development of the country, and this support is evidenced by the launch of the Professional Diploma Program for the Gifted, where the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Giftedness and Creativity was established.

Sheikh Hamdan the human

The person who contemplates Sheikh Hamdan’s character from his childhood until his death finds that this character has a compassionate, compassionate heart that loves his family, his country and the value of humanitarian work. He is called the owner of a big heart that became the title of his personality, and I remember that Sheikh Hamdan, may God have mercy on him, used to visit my father, may God have mercy on him, when He was in the hospital, checking on him daily until God passed away, and he was also constantly monitoring my mother’s health condition, while she was being treated in Britain.

Some of those around him mentioned that he tracks the needs of people and fulfills their needs through his financial aid, or by contributing to their treatment, and in order to interest in humanitarian work, the “Al Maktoum Charitable Organization” was established, which became an umbrella for organized and founding humanitarian work. Dublin in Ireland in 1997, and his white hands reached about 69 countries, and the focus was on the continent of Africa and some countries in Asia for their need for this support and assistance, and these works were represented in the health aspect by building hospitals and centers specialized in treating cerebral palsy and heart treatment, as well as He was interested in the educational aspect by building and equipping dozens of schools, building Al Maktoum College for Engineering Studies, building a specialized technological institute, building housing for female students, helping needy families and sponsoring orphans, as well as breaking the fast for those who are fasting, conducting Hajj campaigns, and helping to cope with the disasters of the floods.

International bodies and institutions thank Sheikh Hamdan

The venerable works performed by the great-hearted Sheikh Hamdan throughout his life are appreciated, concerned and celebrated by countries around the world. This was evident in his obtaining the Sheikh Rashid Award for Humanitarian Personality for the year 2000, due to his support for many humanitarian projects, and he was also awarded the best international figure in In the field of health and education in 2005 by the International Hospital Federation, he also received three certificates from the British Royal College in 2006 as the first person to achieve this achievement. He also won the Sharjah Prize for Voluntary Work in 2007, and won the highest medal from the United Nations Organization «UNESCO», In recognition of his support for education and science programs, he was also honored by the African Presidency Summit in Addis Ababa, in appreciation of his support for education and relief programs.

His death

One of his qualities, may God have mercy on him, is patience and enduring illness, as he complied with the noble verse “and preached to the patient”, and began to practice his work, communicate with others, and follow development plans while he was suffering from illness, until the painful news was announced on Wednesday (December 24, 2021), which introduced sadness In every home of the state, people started communicating to console each other, flags were at half-mast, mourning was announced, and world leaders offered condolences on his death, may God have mercy on him, a great deal of mercy.

The horror of the calamity and the pain of separation was evident on his brother, companion in his path, his support and his beloved, His Highness the Father Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, while he was performing the prayer on him, and he mourned him, may God protect him, with a tweet in which he said: God, my brother, my bond and my companion … and the best of your embrace … You put your journey with a generous, compassionate and great Lord. ”His righteous son, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, called him:“ We belong to God and to Him we shall return .. He bade farewell to the nation today, a symbol of its symbols, and a knight who departed after a tender journey that will remain eternal, from which we draw inspiration from the lessons and lessons in uplifting the homeland and spreading the causes of goodness .. We ask God Almighty to have mercy on Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum .. and dwell in his spaciousness.

And this great, revered affliction that squeezed the hearts of his family, family and loved ones was a sign of love for him, and although Sheikh Hamdan was ill before his death and went for treatment and returned from his medical trip, the news of his death shook my corner, and the pain squeezed my heart, and I was saddened, stunned and painful, and I received a lot From the contacts from inside and outside the country, they console, be patient, and remember his great feats, as some of the communicators told me great good deeds that he used to perform to many of his countrymen in secret and discreetly.

And our great consolation is that God Almighty has endowed Sheikh Hamdan with sons and daughters who have much goodness and in them the characteristics and morals of their father, who is a role model for us and them, and I ask God to patiently my sister Sheikha Rawda bint Ahmed Al Maktoum, and to inspire her patience and solace, and may God have mercy on Sheikh Hamdan Mercy is vast, and he is inhabited by a spacious paradise, for He is Hearer and Responsible, and we belong to God and to Him we shall return.







