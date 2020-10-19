Commemoration of the murdered Jesuits in San Salvador, in 2015. Oscar Rivera / EFE

The day of the murder of my dear fellow Jesuits from El Salvador, Rogelio Ponseele, a Belgian priest, and I were hiding in a ravine. Specifically in the north of the department of Morazán, an area then controlled by the FMLN.

Eight years ago (December 11, 1981) more than a thousand unarmed peasants were assassinated in Mozote and other villages in the North of Morazán by the same Atlacat battalion that murdered the Jesuits. Among those killed were more than 100 children under 12 years old (136 have already found their remains). The only survivor, Rufina Amaya, told many times how that horrible massacre unfolded in which her four children were murdered, one of them at the breast.

But, until well into 1990, the murder of the Jesuits was the only murder of the war with a legal process initiated.

Social organizations in the north of Morazán set a goal for ourselves: that the Mozote victims have the same judicial treatment as my colleagues. It seemed elementary justice to us. And the fact that I was a Jesuit forced me to do so more. I thought that we Jesuits should move with the same intensity with other murders as we did with the murder of members of our institution.

The account of the steps we took for this is written and available to anyone who wants to know it. The trial was started in October 1990.

Very briefly, I will say the following about the actions of those responsible for the Society of Jesus and the Salvadoran Church in relation to that judgment:

1) Those responsible for the Society of Jesus did not respond to our specific requests to support the trial of Mozote. His response was silence except for one of the four people we went to (Michael Czerny, then director of the Human Rights Institute of the UCA and today a cardinal). He didn’t respond to our requests either, but at least he did. We thanked him then and we thank him again. But the Society of Jesus did not echo our requests to support the trial of Mozote (already started a month before those requests) on the occasion of the first anniversary of the murder of the Jesuits.

2) It was difficult to get Tutela Legal del Arzobispado to go to Morazán. He refused to meet with other human rights organizations. Finally, its director, María Julia Hernández, agreed to visit us and take charge of the trial. Many precious years had been lost to start the trial. This is how we told María Julia. The Church had been very slow. But, from then on, Tutela had a very intense job and the trial got underway.

3) As for Monsignor Eduardo Álvarez (RIP), bishop of the diocese and who had also been a military vicar general (he had the rank of colonel in the Army), I will say that I went to visit him at the end of the war to ask him, among other things, about that he had never denounced that horrible massacre that occurred in his diocese. He got up from the table screaming and kicked me out of the bishopric.

I communicated it to the then nuncio in El Salvador, Monsignor Monteiro de Castro, always very welcoming. But, as far as I know, there was never any public word from the Church about that complicit silence by Monsignor Álvarez.

Where do I want to go? I will say it in the most synthetic way possible:

1. Even in large humanitarian cases, such as the trial of crimes against humanity or war crimes, social, cultural, religious or economic power greatly conditions the evolution of events and the slowness or speed of judicial processes. Even its start or not start. Even after death there are social classes when it comes to doing justice to the murdered. There must be legal mechanisms, as well as moral ones, to avoid it.

2. The social leadership from which no one is exempt and which also affects institutions of different kinds, prevents or delays equality in the work for justice and, specifically, post-war justice. There may be a certain “self-absorption” with the protagonism that the fight for justice entails “with / for mine” to the detriment of supporting other causes no less serious in which our protagonism is less or null.

3. We are the members of the institutions that have made mistakes in the actual treatment of human rights, such as the errors (in my opinion) described here, the first people to make public self-criticism. It has no height or ethical-spiritual coherence to ask, as we ask, that institutions, especially judicial or political, have speed, impartiality, moral height and not recognize that we sometimes lack those same qualities in institutions that, such as religious ones , we sometimes place ourselves above good and evil, with the right to judge half the world, without judging ourselves for the same or similar errors

4. Specifically, on the facts brought up here, I believe that, precisely because I am a member of the Catholic Church and a Jesuit, it is because of what I must say and publicly acknowledge that, from my modest point of view, these facts show that neither the archbishopric of San Salvador nor the Society of Jesus had the same agility of action, high-mindedness and universality of their approaches when it came to the beginning of the trial of the murder of my fellow Jesuits as when it came to initiating the trial of Mozote. Although, later, both, had an admirable job of supporting that cause.

5. However, now that the trial of one of those implicated in the murder of the Jesuits has taken place in Spain, I want to publicly congratulate my colleagues from the Society of Jesus in Central America because their official position has always been and is that, although they are not opposed to the trial in Spain, the laws of El Salvador must allow a fair trial on all war murders in El Salvador itself.

6. Separate mention deserves the action (or better, the lack of action) of Monsignor Álvarez in the face of the massacre of peasants committed in his own diocese. This unjustifiable passivity is part, in my opinion, of the sad story of so many “de facto” collaborations of the Church (by action or omission) with serious human rights violations in Latin America and in the world (also in Spain ) during the last century and throughout history. We must, each institution, look at the beam in our own eye before looking at the straw in the eyes of others. And acknowledge it publicly.

7. We Jesuits, the Church and the international community have the moral obligation to move, in the immediate future, with the same intensity that we have moved in the case of the murder of my Jesuit brothers, with all the murders of the war of El Salvador, starting, at least, with the only one whose judicial process is already open: that of the Mozote massacre.