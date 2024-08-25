The love of beauty, what we call taste, can sprout in the least beautiful places in the world. Parisian photographer Jean-Daniel Lorieux returned from the Algerian war, after 28 months of military service, with an inescapable need to escape from reality, get away from suffering and get closer to the light. Literally. The biggest spotlights of the biggest fashion studios in Paris were not enough for him. He wanted the sun. And where there is sun, the sea soon appears. “I needed space and colour,” he would say in an interview published in 2021.

The sixties were just beginning to take shape and Lorieux was making his mark in the fashion industry. He was the man of the sun and the sea, the blue and the yellow. The one that all the magazines and brands wanted for his eye for fantastic exteriors, perfect and almost dreamlike settings where the joyful spirit of anything-goes that fashion had at that time and the inescapable physique of models like Stephanie Seymour, Claudia Schiffer or Karen Mulder. Here everything changes and always dawns.

But they didn’t just want him for that joy or a perpetual celebratory mood: there is humour in these photos, a complicity with the viewer that doesn’t just appeal to desire, which is, today, the main objective of current fashion photography. He took the model Triffina Hout, who in the eighties held a record in blue marlin fishing with two giant marlins. He later had a son with her. A legacy is not only made of images.

An exhibition at the Jean-Honoré Fragonard Museum de Grasse is showing his work until October 6.

One of fashion photographer Jean-Daniel Lorieux’s most iconic images: a model licking her lips for the cover of ‘Ragazza’ magazine in 1972. Jean-Daniel Lorieux / Jean Museum

Triffina Hout, in 1986. Jean-Daniel Lorieux / Jean Museum

Two Celine stockings (the model remains anonymous) in the Place de la Concorde in Paris, where the guillotine was, in 1991. Jean-Daniel Lorieux / Jean Museum

Kim Riekenberg, in 2022.. Jean-Daniel Lorieux / Jean Museum

The model Li Sellgren, dressed by Paco Rabanne, for L’Officiel magazine in 1970. Jean-Daniel Lorieux / Jean Museum

Sellgren, for the same header and in the same year, on a beach in Cannes. Jean-Daniel Lorieux / Jean Museum