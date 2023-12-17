The process of distributing aid in the Gaza Strip witnessed a large crowding and stampede of residents in light of the scarcity of basic materials and UNRWA warnings of the danger of the collapse of civil order in Gaza, and in light of the high levels of hunger.

The spokesman for the Palestinian Red Crescent, Abdul Jalil Hanjal, said in an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabia that the scene of displaced persons stampeding on humanitarian aid trucks “is a recurring and daily occurrence, and of course when only 10 percent of the Gaza Strip’s humanitarian aid needs enter, no matter how A natural thing happened in light of the deteriorating humanitarian situation, as people turned to these trucks to get their needs.”

The scene of the stampede towards humanitarian trucks the moment they crossed to the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing reflects the deep gap between the actual needs of the Strip and the quantities that reach them on a daily basis.

4367 trucks

The spokesman for the Palestinian Red Crescent specified the details of the process of distributing humanitarian aid within the Gaza Strip at a number of points:

* We receive trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent through the Rafah land crossing, sign them and deliver them to various UN agencies, and we obtain a share of these trucks to distribute to our headquarters, where there are many displaced and sick people.

* This is our primary role by receiving trucks at the crossing, and there is a portion for the Palestinian Red Crescent that we deliver to our institutions and the displaced people inside them.

* The interruption of communications and Internet services over the past few days led to a delay in this process in general.

* We currently have 14,000 displaced people in the Khan Yunis area at the association’s headquarters and Al Amal Hospital, and we deliver this aid to these displaced people or those present in the association’s headquarters and institutions.

According to official data from the Palestinian Red Crescent, from October 21 until last Saturday, 4,367 aid trucks were entered through the Rafah crossing into the Gaza Strip, 60 percent of which were for the Palestinian Red Crescent.

These trucks contain 49 percent food aid, 11.7 percent medicines and medical supplies, 20.3 percent relief aid, and 19 percent potable water.

The Palestinian Red Crescent delivers this aid to the Palestinian Ministry of Social Development and United Nations institutions. To distribute it to displaced people in shelter centers.

Siege and fears

Following the outbreak of war with Hamas on October 7, Israel tightened its siege on the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of water, electricity, fuel, and food.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned that conditions in the Gaza Strip were “deteriorating into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible effects,” in light of the scarcity of the amounts of aid allowed to enter through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

The United Nations also warned of widespread hunger in the Strip, that people are struggling to find clean water and food, and that tens of thousands of people are sleeping outdoors.

UNRWA stated that the escalation of military actions in Gaza further exacerbated and exacerbated the humanitarian situation of the Palestinians, while the decrease in the number of humanitarian aid trucks contributed to deepening the tragedy.

Israel has previously defended its policy of allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip after sharp criticism over its handling of a growing humanitarian crisis due to the war, which has entered its third month.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense body responsible for civil affairs in the Palestinian territories (COGAT) confirmed that it was doing its utmost to allow aid to enter.

The authority said: “We allow hundreds of trucks to enter Gaza. It is just a matter of logistics, and what the United Nations can obtain and distribute inside Gaza.”