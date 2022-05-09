The government may agree to reduce corporate debt in exchange for Congress passing a tax reform. The Refis (Tax Recovery Program) is established for companies to have a discount on the payment of tax debts.

Congressmen defend reducing tax debts on the grounds that it will prevent companies that are struggling to lay off employees. Those who are in a better situation would find it easier to invest and open new jobs.

According to the proposal that representatives of the government and the Senate are discussing, the IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax) would be reduced from 34% to 30%. Dividends, currently exempt, would pay 10%. The text approved in the Chamber established 15%. The government wants the reduction of company taxes and the taxation of dividends to align Brazil’s taxation with that of more dynamic countries.

The idea is that the text passes quickly through the Lower House, in case it has to be appreciated again by the deputies.

Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) said this Monday morning (May 9, 2022) that he defends a lean tax reform by Congress.

The feasibility of carrying out a jet tax reform in an election year is close to zero.