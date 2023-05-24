The State Department of Civil Protection of veracruz reported a strong fire in the Lazaro Cardenas Minatitlan refineryin the south of the entity that he left as balance to three people injured by burns.

He fire It happened inside the Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) plant where there was an intense mobilization of rescue forces and elements of the Army and National Guard who in coordination with Pemex personnel managed to put out the flames.

Inhabitants of the suburban area of ​​Minatitlán-Cosoleaque reported that the flames from the fire of the refinery they could be seen several kilometers away from the original point of the events.

It is said that the three people who were injured were workers of Pemexof which, one resulted in burns on 60 percent of his body.