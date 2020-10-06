The Yogi government of the state government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in the alleged gang rape and death case of a Dalit girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. In this affidavit, Yogi Sarkar has explained why he decided to cremate the dead body of the victim at night. In his affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, Yogi Sarkar has said that the victim was cremated at around 2.30 am with the wishes of the family to avoid violence. Along with this, the UP government has also mentioned Babri Masjid, Kovid-19 and Bhima Army in its affidavit.

The UP government told the Supreme Court that in order to maintain law and order and avoid violence, the body of the victim was cremated at night. In this affidavit of the UP government, political parties and civil society organizations have been blamed for attempting caste division. Let me tell you that on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by four boys in a village in Hathras district. The girl later died on 29 September at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Soon after the death, the police cremated at night in a hurry, after which a lot of ruckus occurred.

Yogi government wants CBI probe in Hathras case under the supervision of Supreme Court

The UP government has stated in point number 10 of its affidavit that for some other reasons, the victim was cremated at night. According to the affidavit, in the context of burning the dead body of the victim at 2.30 pm, the Uttar Pradesh government has also mentioned keeping the districts on high alert due to the Babri Masjid case and not allowing the crowd to gather due to Corona. It said that in view of the sensitivity of the verdict in the Ayodhya-Babri case and the Corona Protocol, the victim was cremated at 2.30 pm on the will of the family.

In this, the government said that the body of the victim left Delhi at 9.30 pm and reached Hathras village at 12.45 pm. During this time along with the police, the victim’s father and brother were also present. It said that Bhima Army Chief Chandrashekhar and his members were in large numbers and were obstructing the police in evacuating the ambulance. When the victim’s body arrived, there were around 200-250 people present and the police was controlling the crowd. They intercepted the ambulance and laid siege to prevent the victim from cremation. The body was with the family until 2.30.

The UP government also said that Hathras administration had received many such intelligence inputs since September 29 that there was a sit-in demonstration outside Safdarjung Hospital and efforts were being made to give political and communal color to the matter. On the night of 29, it was reported that lakhs of people from both communities would gather in the village in the morning of 30th September. This increased the possibility of violence and created law and order problems. Further, in its affidavit, the UP government said that the districts were put on high alert due to the hearing of the Babri demolition case. Keeping these circumstances in mind, the funeral was done overnight at the will of the family.