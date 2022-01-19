The Public Prosecution ordered the referral of a gang consisting of nine people to the court for committing the crime of money laundering obtained from fraud and theft of others’ funds.

The Public Prosecution indicated that after investigations conducted by the Sharjah Public Prosecution, it was found that there is a gang consisting of nine people targeting workers and extracting phone call cards in their names, opening bank accounts in their names, extracting ATM cards and managing these accounts through banking applications on smart phones. Then they deceive the victims by deceiving them through phone calls claiming that they are bank employees under the pretext of updating their data or winning a financial prize. They obtain the information that authorizes them to enter the victims’ accounts, transfer the money to the bank accounts that were opened for this purpose, then withdraw it in cash and deposit it in other accounts belonging to the victims. They then send this money outside the country, as it turns out that they forge some bank seals as well.

The prosecution indicated that legal measures were taken against them by referring them to the competent court for the original charges, and called on the public not to respond to fraudsters via telephone calls or by any means, and to inform the competent authorities immediately about that.

She stressed that she will request the application of the most severe penalties against the accused, in accordance with the provisions of Federal Decree Law No. 20 of 2018 in the matter of countering money laundering crimes and combating the financing of terrorism and the financing of illegal organizations, in which the penalty reaches temporary imprisonment, and a fine of no less than 300,000 dirhams. More than 10 million dirhams.

