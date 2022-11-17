The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation referred a private company to the Public Prosecution for deducting sums from the financial support allocated from the “Nafes” program for Emirati trainees who joined it for training through the program platform.

The Ministry’s step came after it followed up on a complaint submitted by a female citizen trainee to the company, as it was found that the company requires its national trainees to pay monthly financial contributions deducted from the monthly support they receive from the “Nafis” program to cover their expenses during the training period, which lasts 12 months, under the pretext Allocating these amounts as contributions within initiatives described by the company as “humanitarian”. The Ministry indicated that such practices constitute a violation of the controls and requirements that the establishments undertake before the “Nafes” program entrusts them with the task of training citizens. It also constitutes a clear departure from the main purpose of the training process, which is to qualify citizens in the private sector, and develop their capabilities and skills before being appointed to these facilities, after passing the training period during which they receive financial allocations to support them.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry affirmed its continuation, along with the “Nafes” program, to support and empower Emirati cadres, enhance their competitiveness to join private sector jobs, and help this vital sector achieve its goals, ensuring maximum benefit from “Nafes” in light of the package of privileges provided by the program.

And stressed its firm dealing with violations and negative practices by applying administrative penalties and fines against establishments that attempt to exploit “Nafes” initiatives, especially those that circumvent to obtain the privileges established for companies involved in supporting the program, or that circumvent the requirement to achieve the Emiratisation targets that aim to prepare capital. A productive and active national human being in the private sector to achieve the goals of effective economic participation of citizens, in a way that supports the state’s economy, builds partnership between the government and private sectors, and empowers the private sector, so that it is a major engine in the development process of the Emirates.

The Ministry called on citizens working in the private sector and members of society to report any wrong practices in the labor market through the Ministry’s smart application or the call center, with the aim of strengthening monitoring.