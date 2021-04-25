Today, Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi decided to suspend the work of the Minister of Health and the Governor of Baghdad and refer them to investigation after the fire that broke out in Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital, yesterday, Saturday, which killed at least 82 people and injured 110 others. A copy of it “Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi decided during an extraordinary session to discuss the tragic accident at Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital (…) to withdraw the hand of the Minister of Health (Hassan Al-Tamimi) and the Governor of Baghdad (Muhammad Jaber Al-Atta) and refer them for investigation.”

On Sunday, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced that the death toll from the fire that broke out on Saturday night at Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad, designated for those infected with Coronavirus, has risen to 82 dead and 110 injured.

A previous toll had reported 58 deaths.

Medical sources told AFP that the fire started in oxygen cylinders “stored without observing safety requirements” at Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The sources said that the fire was caused by negligence, often linked to corruption, in a country with a population of forty million people, its hospitals in poor condition, and many of its doctors emigrated due to repeated wars forty years ago.

After this fire, the hashtag “resignation of the Minister of Health” dominated the keywords on Twitter in Iraq.

Al-Kazemi declared three days of national mourning.