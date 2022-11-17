The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation referred a private company to the Public Prosecution for deducting sums from the financial support allocated from the “Nafes” program for Emirati trainees who joined the company for training through the program platform.

With the aim of strengthening oversight and raising the level of compliance in the labor market, the Ministry renews its call to all citizens working in the private sector or members of society to report any wrong practices in the labor market, through the Ministry’s application or by calling 600590000.