Today, Sunday, the Jordanian authorities revealed the arrest of four new people in the case of oxygen shortage in Salt Hospital for Corona patients, and the death of seven of them.

The Jordanian News Agency (Petra) quoted today the Deputy General of Amman, Dr. Hassan Al-Abdallat, as saying that the total number of detainees rose to 13 who were arrested for the crime of causing death.

He pointed out that the new detainees are the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Health, the Assistant Secretary-General for Health and Technical Affairs, the Assistant Secretary-General for Services Affairs and the Director of the Medical Engineering Directorate at the Ministry.

He added that the Public Prosecution completed the investigation of the case, as it listened to 66 prosecution witnesses, and conducted nine technical experiences, explaining that 20 documents had been viewed, carrying evidence against the detainees.

Al-Abdallat said that all the evidence showed that there was negligence, lack of caution and lack of observance of laws and regulations on the part of the detainees, which led to the depletion of oxygen from the tanks in the new Salt Hospital, and the death of seven patients.

Al-Abdallat added that after checking the evidence, the Public Prosecution found that there was nothing left to continue the investigation Therefore, I decided to close the investigation, and to refer the case file with all its contents to the Court of First Instance of Salt, which has the authority and jurisdiction to prosecute the detainees.