Referendums | The Irish wanted to keep the references to the role of women in the constitution dating back to 1937

March 9, 2024
in World Europe
The referendum on the modernization of the constitution held on Women's Day did not pass.

in Ireland the referendum on the modernization of the constitution on women's day did not pass, said the country's prime minister Leo Varadkar on Saturday.

According to Varadkar, the no votes were in a clear majority in the vote count in the afternoon. Final results were expected to be available late Saturday.

The referendum voted to modernize the language contained in the Irish constitution in a direction that emphasizes gender equality. The current constitution contains old-fashioned references to the traditional family model and the role of women in the home. The design dates from 1937.

The reform of the constitution in this respect was supported by all the major parties in Ireland, and based on opinion polls, it was believed that the reform would go through without a hitch. According to critics, however, the questions brought to the referendum were formulated too open to interpretation.

