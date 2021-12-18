The Taiwanese rejected on Saturday, December 18, the four proposals presented in the referendums that could affect their island’s ties with the United States, as well as its energy security. The opposition intended to make the scrutiny a sign of distrust in the Government of Taiwan, but finally the Executive has been the winner of the night.

Some nearly 19 million voters could vote on four technical questions, including one on importing American meat and another on building a gas terminal in northern Taiwan. But with only 41% turnout, none of the referendums attracted enough votes to be validated.

According to the vote count carried out by the Central News Agency, there were more people who voted against the proposals than in favor, reinforcing the government’s position in each of the four votes. The defeat of the referendums comes at a time when Taipei is facing increasing military and political pressure from Beijing.

#Taiwan‘s referendum results tonight: ruling #DPP‘s complete victory. 1. Nuclear power plant will remain shut.

two. #US pork🇺🇸🐷 import will continue;

3. Future referendum won’t be bundled with elections.

4. DPP plan to build offshore natural gas terminal will continue. pic.twitter.com/VmHSoeW84t – Wen-Ti Sung 宋文 笛 (@wentisung) December 18, 2021



A vote of no confidence that didn’t work

Despite a low turnout, the Taiwanese government celebrated the defeat of the referendums through its president, Tsai Ing-wen, who had been re-elected by a large majority last year on the promise of taking on China. “The people of Taiwan want to go out into the world and are willing to actively participate in the international community,” Tsai told reporters, referring to the vote on pork.

The government had approved pork imports in 2020, hoping to remove an obstacle to a free trade agreement with the U.S. But the issue had sparked protests in the streets and in Parliament against the importation of pork. American pork containing ractopamine. A feed additive used to increase muscle mass and reduce fat.

The Kuomintang, the main opposition force that translates to “Chinese Nationalist Party,” traditionally favors close ties with Beijing and hopes to run again in key elections later next year. According the Taiwanese research group IORG, Chinese propaganda had done its best to support the Kuomintang.

Kuomintang Chairman Eric Chu, who took office in September promising to revitalize the party’s fortunes, apologized for the failure. “Let’s not get discouraged. Let’s keep working hard. We will always be by the side of the people. We must always represent the opinion of the people and oppose the democratic dictatorship of the Government,” he said.

