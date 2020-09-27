D.he Swiss clearly reject any restriction on the influx of foreigners. The advance of the right-wing conservative SVP, which also wanted to terminate the free movement of persons with the European Union, clearly failed in a referendum on Sunday. According to extrapolations, 62 percent voted against it. The SVP had argued that too many people reduced prosperity and were too expensive for social welfare. Since 1990, the population of Switzerland has increased by around a quarter to 8.6 million.

This should bring new momentum to the lengthy cooperation negotiations between Switzerland and the European Union. The EU wants to put all bilateral agreements under a framework agreement. This is also intended to weaken some of the privileges previously negotiated by Switzerland. If it refuses, Brussels threatens disadvantages for Switzerland. As a warning, she has already suspended recognition for the Zurich stock exchange. The Swiss government is calling for improvements to the proposal from Brussels.

The introduction of a two-week paternity leave was accepted with around 60 percent approval. The fathers should receive 80 percent of their wages during this time.

Around 5.4 million Swiss are entitled to vote. The turnout is usually below 50 percent.