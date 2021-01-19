The bill aiming to submit to referendum the possibility of including environmental protection in the Constitution is presented this Wednesday in the Council of Ministers. Real political act or communication coup?

Marta Torre-Schaub It is obviously a communication coup. But it is also an important political gesture. This claim has been in the air for two years. Associations, first of all, carried it. The 150 citizens of the Citizen’s Climate Convention took it up. It is now the President of the Republic who submits it. This construction is interesting from a political point of view. We must however distinguish the political from the legal utility. It is one thing to say that you are the president who will bring progress by transforming the Constitution. It is quite another whether it is legally relevant. Specialists in environmental law differ. Some believe that this will not bring anything: the environmental issue already exists in the Constitution via the Environmental Charter. Adopted in 2005, this establishes the right of everyone to a healthy environment, and the duty to protect this environment. The Constitutional Council itself has already ruled on several occasions on the constitutional value of this Charter.

Why would this Charter not suffice?

Marta Torre-Schaub First, because it is rarely mobilized in effective law. No because it is poorly drafted. But it is so in very general terms, which allow administrations to pass the buck to legislators: depending on how it is interpreted, we can consider that its implementation involves the drafting of such or such new law. This has the effect of slowing it down, even weakening it. Including environmental protection in the Constitution could allow a less ambiguous interpretation, and therefore a more direct application. It must still be drafted in such a way as to allow it.

The choice of words will be decisive?

Marta Torre-Schaub This is undoubtedly one of the points which will be fundamentally discussed by parliamentarians. If the words chosen are too weak, the legal effect will be null and we will really be left with a communication operation. If we choose the right words, it can have a real impact. To write that the Republic “guarantees the protection of the environment and the climate” is stronger than to write that the Republic “implements” or “promotes” it. On the other hand, it is less restrictive than inscribing that the Republic “ensures” it. “Guarantee” implies an obligation of result. “Assure” opens on an obligation of result, but also of the means to be given to achieve it. It remains to be seen whether the administration will feel fully concerned by this obligation. Perhaps things would be even clearer if we decided to state that the public authorities have an obligation to ensure the protection of the environment …

Is submitting this proposal to a referendum a risky bet or a democratic imperative?

Marta Torre-Schaub Any public consultation is a way to strengthen the democratic system. Having said that, it will all depend on how the question is asked. We remember the referendum on Notre-Dame-des-Landes airport: the question was vague and the perimeter of voters poorly chosen … Everything will also depend on the scope of this referendum: will its result be binding, or only advisory?