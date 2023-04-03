No more rental scooters on the streets of Paris: the referendum speaks for itself

Parisians just can’t digest them i scooters for hire. It proves the result of the consultative referendum on the approval of electric two-wheelers. In fact, 89% of the preferences expressed by citizens ask for a stop to the circulation of the 15,000 “trottines”, who have already been running around at full speed for some time, on the streets but also on the sidewalks between the Parisian “quai”.

The scooter sharing – which can be rented even for just a few minutes – are owned by three different companies: Lime, Dott and Tier and the concessions will expire on August 31st. The Council, led by mayor Anne Hidalgo, although having the right not to renew them, has decided to organize one popular vote to mitigate democratic distrust in institutions which, for increasingly obvious reasons, is at an all-time low. 1.3 million citizens were expected at the polls but only a tenth of these went to vote.

Paris and rental scooters: sustainable but dangerous

The government introduced them five years ago as an efficient means of transport with low environmental impact. They have been welcomed with great enthusiasm by the younger section of the Parisian population but the city council’s data on road accidents give cause for concern. In the In fact, 439 accidents were recorded in 2022 – 3 fatal – three times more than in 2019. David Belliard, the Paris transport commissioner, added: “A third of these accidents end in hospitalisation.”

Even one 31-year-old Italian girl lost her life in this way in June 2021. Miriam, originally from Capalbio, was hit while she was walking along the banks of the Seine in the company of a friend of hers; two women on board vanished. The young woman died after three days in a coma.

