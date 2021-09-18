500,000 signatures for the referendum on cannabis, the enthusiasm of the promoting committee: “There is a desire to change, to vote in the Spring”

One week after its launch, the collection of signatures for the Cannabis referendum reaches 500,000 signatures, minimum threshold for obtaining the referendum that the organizing committee announces for next spring: “An extraordinary but not surprising result: an intervention on the topic of cannabis has long been needed and with the digital signature in a few days the issue has exploded. This referendum is the first Italian signature collection held entirely online on the referendumcannabis.it site “.

The Cannabis Referendum is promoted by the Luca Coscioni Associations, Meglio Legale, Forum Droghe, Società della Ragione, Antigone and by the Italian + Europa, Possible and Radical parties.

“The speed of the mobilization confirms the desire for change on cannabis but also for participation in decisions on issues that affect personally. Now, however, we need to collect a further 15% more signatures to be sure of being able to deliver the referendum to the Supreme Court on September 30. a large influx of requests on the portal has at times slowed down the collection, the Committee apologizes for any problems encountered and invites them to try to sign again “, add the promoters.

“In one week, 145,000 euros of the approximately 500,000 needed (each digital signature has a cost of 1.05 euros) were collected. The Committee thanks the Luca Coscioni Association for its support and launches a new appeal also for small donations which, together with the signatures, they are collected on the website www.referendumcannabis.it Thanks also to the sponsorship and contribution of Just Mary And Crystal weed we managed to bear part of the costs but sustainability remains to be gained “.

Read also:

Cannabis legalization referendum: an avalanche of signatures … and controversy

Referendum: one million signatures for euthanasia, in spite of anti-politics