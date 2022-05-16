Referendum Justice, Lamorgese, Cartabia, Pd, M5S (and Draghi) … all against Salvini

We need a miracle. At the moment, the possibility that the five referendums on Justice promoted by the League and the Radicals (the most important one is missing, the one on the civil liability of magistrates, rejected by the Constitutional Court led by Giuliano Amato) reach the quorum of 50% plus one is very low. A Demopolis poll a few days ago shows that only 30% of voters, at the moment, say they will go to the polls. Yet the Northern League and Salvini have made the referendum on Justice a real battle, both political and in terms of image. There is little use in the combination, June 12, with the administrative elections (in this round there are no big cities that go to the vote, except Genoa and Palermo).

The background that they tell in the Pd house is really sensational. Despite the fact that in recent years, due to Covid which is still present in Italy with a daily positivity rate of around 15%, governments (first Conte then Draghi) have always decided to vote in two days, even on Mondays until 15, this time no. Nothing to do, we will only vote on Sunday 12 June from 7 to 23 (as if Covid had disappeared). It is obvious that if you were prolonged even on Monday 13 June the chances of reaching the quorum would have been greater. As Dem sources explain, it was in particular the Minister of the Interior Luciana Lamorgese who rejected the League’s request for a vote in two days, also supported by Forza Italia and the Brothers of Italy, with the support of the ministers of the Democratic Party and the Movement 5. Stars. And, of course, the endorsement of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Justice Marta Cartabia.

Politically, they explain this choice as a sort of “revenge” of the Interior Ministry for the numerous attacks by the League on the security and immigration front, but certainly not the hidden objective of most of the Democratic Party (not all, the mayor of Bergamo Giorgio Gori will go to vote yes) and of the whole M5S to bury the referendums. The majority has just found a difficult compromise on the Cartabia reform, which led to today’s togas strike, let alone what would happen with a yes vote in the referendum, a sort of earthquake for the Palace. It is therefore better to speak very little about the questions, to have a vote only on Sunday (although Covid has not disappeared) and to arrive at the probable failure of the Lega and Radicali initiative.

THE QUESTIONS:

The separation of the functions of the magistrates. Today, prosecutors and judges share the same career and are distinguished only by functions. The referendum, on the other hand, aims to make definitive the choice, at the beginning of the career, of one or the other function.

Prohibition to apply (“Severino Law”). The question aims at canceling the Severino law, which introduced the forfeiture and non-compliance of those convicted definitively for serious crimes against the Public Administration, also establishing a rigorous regime for elected officials and local administrators, who are ineligible or forfeited if convicted in the first instance. With the victory of yes, the previous law would return into force, which provides for the interdiction of public offices as an accessory penalty decided by the judge.

Limitation of precautionary measures The referendum on the limitation of precautionary measures aims to limit the cases in which it is possible to order precautionary custody, ie the detention of suspects or suspects before the final sentence. With the victory of yes, the conditions that allow someone to be arrested (before they are found guilty) are restricted to cases of danger of escape, pollution of evidence and risk of committing crimes of particular gravity, with weapons or other violent means. Pre-trial detention will not be confirmed for the crime of public funding of parties.

The lists of candidates for the Superior Council of the Judiciary: The question concerns the rules governing the election of the toga member in the CSM: if yes, the obligation of 25 magistrates’ signatures to propose a candidacy would disappear. According to the promoters, this would limit the weight of the currents in the Superior Council.

The report cards of the lawyers to the magistrates With an intervention to repeal a law of 2006, within the Governing Council of the Cassation and the regional judicial councils, lawyers could evaluate the professionalism of prosecutors and judges.

