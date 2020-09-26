The right-wing conservative Swiss SVP is again calling for a referendum to end freedom of movement with the EU. Everyone else is against it.

BERLIN taz | In Switzerland takes place on Sunday for the umpteenth time in recent years one Referendum about the demand to limit immigration. Another “limitation initiative” launched by the right-wing conservative “Swiss People’s Party” (SVP) calls on the Confederates who are entitled to vote to say “yes” to “moderate immigration”.

All other parties as well as the business associations, trade unions and churches in the country reject the initiative. Its approval by the electorate would most likely mean the end of the seven bilateral agreements between Switzerland and the EU

In a vote in 2000, the people approved these seven agreements with 67.2 percent of the vote. The agreements give the Swiss economy access to the European market. One of these agreements is the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons (FZA).

It allows Swiss citizens, under certain conditions, to live, work and study in the EU. The same applies to EU citizens with regard to Switzerland. If the FZA is terminated, the other six agreements also automatically expire.

Against alleged “mass immigration”

One of the SVP The established and financed committee that is against the free movement of people has submitted the restriction initiative. According to the committee, there is mass immigration in Switzerland. This would lead to rising unemployment and endanger the prosperity, freedom and security of Swiss citizens.

In the opinion of the Federal Government of Bern (Federal Council), however, the bilateral path that Switzerland has chosen is the right one. It made it possible to find solutions tailored to the needs of Switzerland and its citizens.

The bilateral agreements guaranteed balanced relations with the EU, Switzerland’s most important trading partner. Without these agreements, prosperity and jobs in Switzerland would be at risk.

If the restriction initiative and thus the termination of the free movement of persons were accepted, the Federal Council would have to negotiate the end of the free movement with the EU within 12 months. If this does not succeed, he must unilaterally terminate the FZA within a further 30 days. In this case, the so-called guillotine clause would apply and all seven bilateral agreements would expire.