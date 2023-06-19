“Un peuple – Un But – Une foi” (One people, one goal, one belief) reads the draft constitution that the Malian people voted on on Sunday. The polling stations opened at 8 a.m. with green ballot boxes for yes votes and red ballot boxes for no votes. It is the first referendum in the West African country since the military seized power in a coup almost three years ago. The junta had announced constitutional changes and a referendum as a prerequisite for democratic elections. Originally, elections were supposed to take place in 2022, now they are planned for March 2024. The result of the referendum is expected in the coming days.

Claudia Bröll Political correspondent for Africa based in Cape Town.

“The constitution clearly strengthens the role of the president,” says Ulf Laessing, head of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation office in Bamako. The interim president Assimi Goïta is trying to pave the way to his election victory. The government’s demand for an immediate withdrawal of the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission, MINUSMA, last Friday should also be seen in this context. The government is playing the “nationalist” card in order to persuade the population to vote in the referendum.

The Malian Foreign Minister, Abdoulaye Diop, had complained in the UN Security Council of a “crisis of trust” between the government and the mission. Unfortunately, MINUSMA seems to have become part of the problem by fueling “distrust among the population”.

Noticeable increasing resignation

Since the withdrawal of French troops from Mali, MINUSMA is expected to remain in the country for at least another year. With more than 13,000 blue helmet soldiers, an immediate withdrawal would not even be possible. The Malian authorities, however, have been making the work of the blue helmets more difficult for some time now with ever new restrictions and harassment. They demand that MINUSMA should only focus on the peacekeeping mandate and not on investigating human rights violations.







It’s about atrocities like the Moura massacre in March last year. According to Human Rights Watch, more than 300 civilians were killed by Malian forces and mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group. In February of this year, the government declared the head of the MINUSMA Human Rights Division an undesirable person and expelled him from the country.

Meanwhile, the military government is intensifying relations with Russia. It is estimated that there are 1,000 Wagner Group mercenaries in the country, and Russia is providing trainers and military equipment, especially helicopters. Last week, Goïta and Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly discussed “security issues and economic relations,” including shipments of grain, fertilizer and fuel. “I was very happy with my phone call to the Kremlin. We had direct and frank exchanges on issues of common interest and our desire to strengthen our diplomatic, economic and security ties,” Goïta wrote on Twitter.

The 40-year-old military leader was very popular in his own country until recently. Before the coup, there had been large demonstrations against the previous government. Anger and frustration at the devastating security situation weigh heavily. But resignation can also be felt, says Laessing, especially since the security situation has deteriorated after the withdrawal of French troops. Local victories against Islamist and other groups have no long-term effect. The withdrawal of non-governmental organizations to Niger is also making itself felt. Goïta is widely expected to run in the elections. Under the changed electoral law, he would have to resign as military leader four months earlier. A rival candidate is not in sight.







A resounding “yes” is expected

The referendum was prepared at great expense. Shortly before, the government called on social media to vote for a “sovereign Mali”. From their point of view, the previous constitution is not sufficient to react to the various crises in the country. But domestically, the changes cause a lot of controversy. The major opposition parties have already boycotted the draft. From their point of view, the changes primarily serve to keep Goïta in power. Protest also comes from ethnic groups such as the Tuareg in the north, who want greater decentralization and more self-determination. Imams criticize the continued separation of religion and state.

For example, under the amended constitution, the president can remove the prime minister and dismiss the government without the consent of parliament. There should be an amnesty for putschists. In addition, the constitution should enable a more effective fight against corruption. The languages ​​of the Malian ethnic groups are to be upgraded, while French is described as the “business language”.

Observers expect a resounding “yes” in the referendum, but low voter turnout. The proponents in particular would go to the polls, predicted several Sahel experts. The insecure situation is added to this, which is why the population in some regions cannot take part at all.