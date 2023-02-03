Next Sunday, the 5th, may decide the near future of Ecuador. One of the three South American countries with a right-wing government, led by President Guillermo Lasso, one of the richest men in his country, Ecuador is experiencing a difficult political scenario. An arm wrestling match between congress, dominated by the left, and the executive, which, due to the lack of legislative support, is unable to approve anything. To get around this, the president sought a constitutional referendum, with eight questions.

The referendum questions have already been approved in advance by the country’s constitutional court. In recent history, in the last two referendums held in the country, the government won. In 2017, the left-wing Rafael Correa government approved a ban on holders of elected office or public servants from having assets or capital in tax havens. In 2018, Lenin Moreno won approval on seven issues in a large referendum similar to the one next weekend.

What are the issues involved then? The first seeks to authorize the extradition of Ecuadorians who have committed crimes related to transnational organized crime, such as drug trafficking, arms trafficking and human trafficking. Today, the Ecuadorian constitution prohibits the extradition of nationals in any case. This question is obviously linked to the fact that Ecuador has increasingly suffered in recent years from international drug trafficking, including hundreds of deaths.

The second question modifies the process of selection, evaluation, inspection and promotion of the Ecuadorian prosecution, currently conducted by the Judiciary Council. Supporters of the measure claim that prosecutors will have more autonomy, while critics claim that the prosecution will act with less transparency and more powers. A debate similar to the role of the Brazilian judiciary in recent years, with issues such as the behavior of State agents in the Lava-Jato operation and of STF ministers.

The third question aims to reduce the size of the national congress, from 137 seats to 100, and establish new proportional criteria for the election of congressmen. Proportionately, the measure would apply to local assemblies. The fourth question asked voters proposes that political movements have a minimum number of affiliates equivalent to 1.5% of the electoral registry office in their jurisdiction. In addition, the movements would need to keep an updated and auditable register of their members.

The proposal aims to reduce the number of movements and political parties, forcing mergers that create only national representations, amid a series of complaints of “phantom affiliates” in political parties, including people who were affiliated without their knowledge. The fifth question seeks, in practice, to empty the Council for Citizen Participation and Social Control, which participates in the appointment of authorities. The body is a creation of the Rafael Correa government.

Supporters of the measure claim that the council is a kind of ideological filter for the appointment of authorities and a political legacy of a government seen as divisive. Critics of the measure, in turn, claim that the transparency of the appointment of authorities will be reduced, favoring political games and exchange of favors. No wonder the polls indicate that the score on this question will be the tightest, with an intense political debate surrounding it.

Environment

The sixth question even proposes modifying the way in which members of the same Council for Citizen Participation and Social Control are elected. The seventh question proposes the creation of a drinking water protection system to the national system of protected areas. In addition to preserving areas rich in water, the measure prohibits foreign individuals and companies from acquiring land or concessions in protected areas, for environmental or drinking water reasons.

This measure is interesting and refers to the so-called Water War, at the end of the last century in Bolivia, when intense protests forced the government to reverse the law that privatized the supply of drinking water. On that occasion, six Bolivians died. The protests made then-deputy Evo Morales a nationally known leader, and the cocalero leader was elected president five years later. Returning to Ecuador, the referendum’s eighth question also deals with environmental issues.

The question proposes that people, communities, peoples and nationalities can be beneficiaries of compensation for the generation of environmental services. That is, people, companies, organizations and indigenous populations that collaborate with environmental preservation could be rewarded and remunerated for doing so. According to the polls, the two environmental proposals should be approved with a large advantage on the scoreboard, without much doubt.

In general terms, the governing party CREO defends the approval of all issues, while the opposition parties, mostly on the left, are against issues that change political and legal issues. For an issue to be approved, not just a majority of votes, but also more than half of voters. That is, for example, if a question has a large number of blank votes, even if the majority approves it, it will not be considered approved.

The surveys point to the approval of all questions. If the Lasso government manages to approve its constitutional proposals, it will survive and demonstrate enough popular strength to govern and, eventually, adopt executive measures in relation to drug trafficking in the country. On the other hand, if there is any reversal and the Lasso government is defeated, Ecuador runs the risk of experiencing an institutional paralysis until 2025, the date of the next presidential election.