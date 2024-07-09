Emilia Romagna had started the process for autonomy. But the input of the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein is clear: all united against





Two regions led by the Center-left are moving against regional autonomy. One of these, asking for an abrogative referendum, is theEmilia Romagna who had started the process for autonomy. But the input of the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein is clear: all united against regional autonomy and the Calderoli law.

The region Emilia Romagna “reserves the right to evaluate whether to appeal to the Constitutional Court” regarding the law on differentiated autonomy. This was stated by the undersecretary of the regional council, Davide Baruffi, speaking in the Legislative Assembly. “We are examining the critical aspects that a procedural law of this kind can determine”, he added.

The Regional Council of the Tuscany During today’s session, the request for an abrogative referendum on differentiated autonomy in parallel with Emilia-Romagna, Puglia, Campania and Sardinia is being prepared to be voted on in the chamber. On the agenda are two proposed resolutions, signed in recent days by the Pd, Italia Viva and M5s council groups, to request total or partial abrogation. Two options to circumvent the fact that the request for a referendum on autonomy, in turn linked to the national budget law, could be declared inadmissible by the Court of Cassation. The session of the Regional Council has started and also foresees the possible continuation into the night, with work that will continue tomorrow. The Lega and FdI have asked for a suspension of the two pdds and a return to the commission for an in-depth discussion. In the event of rejection, the Lega has announced its intention to present 3,000 amendments and agendas linked to the proposed resolutions. Forza Italia instead decided not to participate in the session as a sign of protest against the abrogative referendum.