‘The Simpsons’ is remembered as that series that accompanied hundreds of Spaniards at lunchtime and that marked an entire generation. Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie have left their mark all over the world. So much so that a group of fans decided to establish April 19 as world Simpsons day. A date that coincides with the anniversary of its first television broadcast.

The series of this yellow family from Springfield, created by cartoonist Matt Groening, has become a kind of modern Nostradamus over the years. ‘The Simpsons’ not only anticipates what is going to happen in real life but also serves as a portrait of pop culture. As such, they could not miss the opportunity for Charo Baeza to participate in their ‘show’.

Charo Baeza and his maracas



The artist born in Molina de Segura is one of the few Spaniards who can boast of having appeared in the iconic series. The ‘cuchi cuchi’ appears in the season 13 episode ‘The old man and the key’ along with its characteristic maracas. This was broadcast in 2002 and neither in the original version nor in the Spanish dubbing can the original voice of Charo Baeza be heard.

Javier Bardem, Plácido Domingo, Ferrán Adriá, Enrique Iglesias, Don Quixote or Amenábar are other Spanish characters who have had yellow skin on the streets of Springfield.

Throughout the different seasons, Spain has been very present in the chapters. The song of the macarena or the sagrada familia de barcelona are some examples of the nods that the series has made to our country

Calasparra rice



Charo Baeza’s cameo is not the only reference to the Region of Murcia that has slipped into ‘The Simpsons’. Calasparra rice has also made a place for itself in the ‘Habeas Tortuga’ chapter of season 34, which can already be seen on Disney+.

In this episode, Homer, being humiliated at a town meeting, decides to seek acceptance in an internet group investigating the disappearance of a turtle. However, he discovers something more sinister. In this scenario, the patriarch of the Simpsons is recorded preparing a paella in the purest TikTok style.

Homer Simpson baptizes it as the ‘conspiracy meeting paella’, since he considers that with this recipe it is possible to “reveal any diabolical plot that the general media would never cover. CIA assassinations in your town, UFO stuff… that fits right in even with the new world order.”

Homer reveals that the trick to a good paella is for the ingredients to be fresh “like this chorizo ​​that comes from home-schooled pigs.” He also gives an alternative “if you are a lizard person”, you can combine it with any insect or small mammal, instead of chicken, it would go well with “the Calasparra rice”.

In this way, the rice with Denomination of Origin, is postulated as one of the fundamental ingredients of its recipe, special for making paella and considered one of the best in the world.