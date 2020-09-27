The Polish Institute of National Remembrance found references to the visit of a man named James Albert Bond to Poland in the mid-1960s. This is stated in the message of the institute on the page in Facebook…

It is clarified that the Briton James Bond was born in 1928. He arrived in Warsaw on 18 February 1964 as Defense Attaché to the British Embassy. Bond took over as secretary-archivist, after which the Polish secret services began to monitor him, suspecting espionage.

The archive says that the Briton has visited military facilities at least twice: in October and November 1964. At the beginning of 1965, he left the territory of Poland.

The institute suggested that the visit of the namesake of the protagonist of the novels about the special agent could have been a joke “designed to mock the Polish special services.”

James Bond, also known as “Agent 007”, is a fictional MI6 agent in Great Britain, the main character in the novels of British writer Ian Fleming. The first novel about a special agent “Casino Royale” was published in 1953, but Fleming’s books gained wide popularity after they were filmed. Bondiana is one of the longest running film series in history.