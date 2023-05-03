Words like ‘lightsabers’, ‘Sith Lords’ and ‘androids’ may not immediately make you think of arcade games. Nintendobut in Star Wars Jedi: Survivora small reference is made to one of the most emblematic sequences of Nintendo.

As Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb shared on Twitter, an early section of the game teaches you how to wall jump in a very similar way to how it’s done in the classic. SNES from 1994, Super Metroid. Of course, we’re not referring to the actual act of wall-jumping (even most platformers arguably contain a reference in that case), but rather how the game teaches you how to use the skill. Instead of a ‘double-press A’ command appearing on the screen, Jedi: Survivor shows Cal Kestis learning the trick from three fluffy friends.

awesome super metroid reference in jedi survivor pic.twitter.com/A7h82RVZex —Grubb (@JeffGrubb) April 30, 2023

As Grubb hints, the sequence closely resembles the wall-jumping ‘tutorial’ from Super Metroidin which Samus is shown what to do by the Etecoon, the three monkey-like creatures that jump off walls and encourage the protagonist to do the same.

It is unlikely that we will see Jedi: Survivor in a console Nintendo in the near future, but this little homage to one of the company’s best games has been satisfying to witness, even if it has brought back some bad memories of one of the most frustrating skills to learn in games.

Via: